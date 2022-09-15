ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi Pleads Guilty, Gets 15 Days Community Service For Strip Club Brawl

By Shannon Dawson
 2 days ago

Update: 09/15/2022

Cardi B pleaded guilty to charges stemming from her alleged involvement in a strip club brawl back in 2018, just days after dropping $100,000 on her Bronx middle school. The rapper appeared in Queens Criminal Court on Sept. 15, where the charges were reduced from felonious to misdemeanor status. She was sentenced to 15 days of community service, according to New York Times.

The chart-topping artist took accountability for her actions: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” a statement read. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me.”

“I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

The Bronx native pleaded not guilty at her arraignment back in 2019, after being indicted on 12 counts including two counts of felony for attempted assault and a charge for reckless endangerment, the report noted.

Cardi is accused of orchestrating an attack on the Wattley sisters, who were bartending at the strip club in Flushing, Queens, during the incident. The sisters said the Grammy-award-winning artist and two of her close associates allegedly threw glass bottles and drinks at them during their scuffle. One sister even claimed that her head was slammed into the bar during the altercation.

Court documents state that Cardi B planned the attack with two of her friends, Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush, over social media where the trio coordinated a date, time and location to assault the bartending sisters. Sources say the rapper allegedly orchestrated the attack to retaliate against one of the sister’s whom she believed slept with her husband Offset at the time.

Earlier this year, the “Up” artist got into a Twitter spat with one of the sisters involved in the brawl after she took to social media to express her frustration with the case.

“I can’t wait till sh*t is over so I can tell my part of sh*t,” Cardi tweeted back in February. “Motherf*ckers really ran with the I send Nikkas too touch b*tches sh*t for too long.”

One of the sisters, who goes by the username “Baddie Gi” on social media, caught wind of Cardi’s comments and fired back at the star on Instagram writing: “It’s the audacity for me.”

Take a look at their exchange provided by ItsOnSite down below.

