visitmississippi.org
The Seasonality of Mississippi Fishing
Mississippi’s outdoors is known for its fantastic fishing spots and the stunning scenery, as well as for its abundance of delicious seafood. This is because the fun never ends with optimal Mississippi fishing conditions year-round. Great for family trips, quick getaways, or solo excursions, fishing opportunities are plentiful within the state. And many fishing locations accommodate a variety of skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner looking to try out the sport or an expert angler, Visit Mississippi can help you plan your next trip to Mississippi.
wcbi.com
Columbus native inducted into Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Five pioneers in broadcasting in Mississippi were inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame this week. Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. is part of the 2022 class. Imes began his career in broadcasting with WCBI radio in Columbus. He opened other radio...
WAPT
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Music at the Muse – Friday – Pearl Listen to music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, […]
Mississippi Press
Closin’ in on Cruisin’
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
WLOX
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17). Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter...
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Miss Mississippi shows ranch life roots, prepares to take on nationals
Major Jerry Friday, Mississippi Gulf Coast Salvation Army Area Commander, gives us updates on the Salvation Army's Kroc Center and Center of Hope and tells us about what's available for the Kroc Center's 11th anniversary this weekend. Pascagoula Public Library hosts AARP voter registration drive. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
deltanews.tv
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Mississippi
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
ourmshome.com
Mississippi Comeback Wings Are Tailgating Treasures
It’s tailgating season throughout the Magnolia State and it doesn’t matter if you’re a college football enthusiast or an NFL fan or both, the biggest games of the year deserve the most delicious recipes tossed up on the tailgate. And it certainly doesn’t matter if you and...
ourmshome.com
Bald Eagles Return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The site of a soaring Bald Eagle always gives me pause. The distinctive white heads and tails of adults helps them stand out, whether in flight or perched in a tree. The neat thing for us is that we can see these anywhere in the state of Mississippi. No need to go to Alaska. Yes, American Bald Eagles live and nest here!
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
buzzfeednews.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
lakelubbers.com
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news.
Mississippi Lottery makes August 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August 2022 transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22. The total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each […]
WLOX
LIVE: 13th Annual Mississippi Songwriters Festivals draws people into Ocean Springs
Award winning songwriter and recording artist, Karen Reynolds, spoke with students about what it takes to make it big in the business. The excitement from the kids is understandable. But it’s the adults who appreciate that this is the first time in more than 40 years that North Gulfport has had an elementary school playground.
Natchez Democrat
Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery
The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery. A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food...
