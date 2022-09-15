ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

semoball.com

No. 19 Wake Forest stops Liberty's late 2-point conversion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Liberty scored with 1:11 left, but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough's two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home victory Saturday. The Demon Deacons' ground game was ineffective -- 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts -- so...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Leonard helps Duke beat N.C. A&T, move to 3-0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Duke continued its strong start to the season by defeating North Carolina A&T 49-20 on Saturday night. Duke is 3-0 for the first time since 2018. "We don't want to overstate it," first-year Duke...
DURHAM, NC

