Elle
Where Were the Political Statements at New York Fashion Week?
Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. The fashion moment that seemed to galvanize the most people this season didn’t take place on the runway. When, on what happened to be the last day of New York Fashion Week, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard announced that the eco-minded outdoor giant would be investing almost all of its shares into an environmental nonprofit, stating, “Earth is now our only shareholder,” my feeds exploded with an enthusiasm that exceeded any I’d seen for the latest turns on the catwalks.
Jessica Alba on Fueling Your Inner Fire, and Femininity as a Workplace Strength
Actress-turned-entrepreneur Jessica Alba founded her clean lifestyle and beauty brand, The Honest Company, in 2012. In 2021, the company went public, making it one of only seven female-led IPOs on the U.S. stock market that year. Since founding Honest, Alba has gleaned much about navigating the business world, and even more about herself — both as an entrepreneur, and a human being, Alba told Jenny B. Fine, WWD’s executive editor, beauty, at the Women in Power conference hosted by WWD, Beauty Inc and Footwear News in September.More from WWDEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay...
Elle
Erdem SS23 Was A Masterclass In Portrait Perfect Make-Up
A half mast Union Jack waved sombrely in the wind as Erdem's SS23 show at the British Museum began. A procession of sheer black veils, ballerina length tulle dresses and swathes of lace draped over one shoulder Royal sash style, provided a reflection on portraiture of the past, whilst feeling more than timely.
Runner to use talent for GPS art to raise funds for spinal research charity
A runner with a talent for creating animal-centred GPS art is taking on a series of marathons to raise funds for a spinal research charity following “one of the most devastating moments” of his life.Jeric Yuen, 37, who works in web development, is running the Berlin marathon on September 25 and the New York City marathon on November 6, to raise money for Spinal Research.He first started helping the charity after an accident in 2018, which he said was “one of the most devastating moments of my life”.“I was training hard for the Berlin marathon and then three weeks before...
Elle
Inside the Mind of Harper, Industry's Very Complicated Leading Woman
In ELLE.com’s recurring feature Character Study, we ask the creators behind our favorite shows to go deep about what went into creating their memorable characters: the original idea behind them, how they were tailored to the actor and elements of them we might not see on the screen. College...
Elle
Jennifer Garner’s Alo Yoga Leggings Are Over Half Off on Amazon Right Now
Known for her laidback “cool mom” style, actress Jennifer Garner is all about classic comfort. More often than not, her everyday uniform seems to consist of running sneakers, a simple blouse or tee, and oversized jeans or yoga pants. And now, a pair of leggings she recently wore from Alo Yoga can be yours for over half off on Amazon.
Elle
At Private Policy, Jackets Have No Gender
While the fashion industry has made progress in terms of diversity, it still has a long way to go before one can confidently say that it is a world for everyone. And, like most monumental changes to the status quo, shifting the needle towards inclusivity requires fresh minds with new perspectives, like those of Siying Qu and Haoran Li, the duo behind New York-based fashion label Private Policy, which showed its spring/summer 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week earlier this month.
