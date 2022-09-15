In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month we spoke with Aya Kanai, whose passion for visual art has taken her from the world of puppet theater to high-rise offices at some of the country’s most popular fashion magazines. She’s been a celebrity stylist, a judge on Project Runway Junior, the editor-in-chief of Marie Claire, the head of content and creator partnerships at Pinterest, and as of recently, the head of editorial and creative at Google Shopping. “I’ve never had a job in marketing before,” Kanai said about taking on her new role. “There is literally so much that I’m learning all the time.” As for how she got there and what she’s learned along the way, Kanai shares it all, below.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO