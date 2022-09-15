Read full article on original website
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’
Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with Bros
The openly gay actor who has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies over the past decade stars opposite Billy Eichner in Bros, in theaters Sept. 30. Luke Macfarlane is no stranger to making romantic comedies. For nearly a decade, the 42-year-old heartthrob has been a go-to leading man for Hallmark, starring in a dozen of the network's popular made-for-TV movies like Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Shoe Addict's Christmas and A Valentine's Match. Now with Bros, a same-sex rom-com co-written by and starring comedian Billy Eichner, 43, the openly gay Macfarlane makes...
Elle
Chrissy Teigen Says Her Miscarriage With Jack Was Actually an Abortion to Save Her Life
Chrissy Teigen is sharing her abortion story—one that she didn't realize she had until very recently. Teigen spoke at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit about how the loss of her third pregnancy with son Jack at 20 weeks was actually an abortion that saved her life. When...
Popculture
'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Gushes Over Working With Daughter Elizabeth on 'The Santa Clauses'
The Santa Clauses is more than just an on-screen family affair. The new Disney+ series is a continuation of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause franchise and will feature his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as his on-screen daughter. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend, Allen gushed about working with Elizabeth, who is making her acting debut in the show.
Everything Tom Holland and Zendaya Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years
Making an impression! Ever since Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the pair have shared a special connection. Fans quickly started to wonder whether the duo were more than just friends in 2017, but the costars attempted to keep their dating lives private. "We are friends," Zendaya said in Variety’s […]
Emmys 2022: Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Hulu's The Dropout
That’s Emmy-winning actress Amanda Seyfried to you. At Monday’s 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony, the Big Love vet snagged won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. Seyfried prevailed over fellow nominees Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Margaret Qualley (Maid), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Lily James (Pam & Tommy) and Toni Collette (The Staircase). In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Seyfried, we wrote, “Much has been made about the skill with which Seyfried replicated Elizabeth Holmes’ trademark, oft-ridiculed voice — and with good reason. She nailed her alter ego’s performative, authoritative baritone. But the...
Elle
Gigi Hadid Reportedly Doesn't Want ‘Anything Serious’ With ‘Interested’ Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio may have different hopes for their nascent romance, at least based on what sources have told E! and The Sun. A source close to DiCaprio made it clear to E! that the 47-year-old actor is very interested in the 27-year-old model, even relatively fresh off his breakup from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, who turned 25 two months before their split was reported at the end of August.
EW.com
What to expect from NCIS, American Gigolo, The Good Doctor, and 28 other fall shows
Murder! Mystery! And ... Chucky? With so many shows premiering in the coming months, we're here to give you the intel on what to expect. Here's a preview of 31 shows we're excited about in September and October. You're welcome. American Gigolo (Showtime, Sept. 9) Let's talk about sex. Specifically,...
‘The Acolyte’: ‘Russian Doll’ Actor Charlie Barnett in Talks to Join Latest ‘Star Wars’ Series (Exclusive)
Charlie Barnett is going from time loops to lightsabers. The actor, best known for starring opposite Natasha Lyonne in buzzy Netflix series Russian Doll, is in final negotiations to join the cast of the latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Premieres a Darker, Grittier Take on 'Star Wars': "We're Telling the Story of an Entire Revolution"'Andor' Star Genevieve O'Reilly Never Thought She'd Get the Chance to Flesh Out Mon Mothma'Star Wars' Series 'Ahsoka' Teased at D23 If the deal makes, Barnett will be reunited with the co-creator of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, who is showrunning, writing and directing...
Colin Farrell Recalls Friendship With Elizabeth Taylor, Says She Loved ‘CSI’ and Mark Harmon
Colin Farrell offered some insight into his friendship with Elizabeth Taylor at Thursday’s Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS. “It was very clear to me from the conversations that we had that she loved ‘CSI’ and anything that had a crime scene or Mark Harmon in it,” the actor said. Farrell and the late Hollywood legend became friends during the final years of her life. She died at age 79 in 2011. Farrell also recalled a turbulent time in his life when he hadn’t been in touch with Taylor for about five weeks. “She said, ‘Why didn’t you call?’” the star of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Mila Kunis is the ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ in trailer for new Netflix thriller
One thing Netflix is reliably good at is delivering engrossing, gripping thrillers, and it looks like the streamer is about to offer up another movie that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat next month. Mila Kunis stars in the ironically titled Luckiest Girl Alive, about a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, until a traumatic event from her past comes back to haunt her. Check out the tense first trailer for the film above.
Tom Hanks is 'Glad' There's a League of Their Own Series
Tom Hanks is happy A League of Their Own is getting the reboot treatment. At the premiere of Pinocchio this week, Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter that he hadn't seen the show yet, but he's pleased it exists. "I’m really glad it’s here because they can touch on some of the social things that were bypassed by the original. That’s where we are now," he said. "There’s no reason not to get into the other aspects of who people love and why they play the game and stuff like that as well."
Elle
It's Iconic... With Sam McKnight
Name us a hairstylist that's had more of an impact on the worlds of fashion and celebrity than Sam McKnight. We'll wait... Arguably an icon in his own right, McKnight is the creative brain and magic hands behind some of sartorial history's most legendary moments. 'Iconic people and iconic hair looks are not iconic in five minutes,' he tells ELLE UK whilst shooting an episode of 'It's Iconic...' in his wig-filled North London studio.
WATCH: Jennifer Coolidge Sells Netflix Horror Series The Watcher in Campy Promo
Someone is watching more than Netflix in upcoming series The Watcher. In a quirky three-minute teaser released today, realtor Karen Calhoun (Jennifer Coolidge) is delighted to showcase a big, beautiful house in idyllic Westfield, New Jersey. She highlights the craftsmanship, "hot tub wood" butcher block, and the dumbwaiter big enough to fit a person.
Elle
How Aya Kanai Went From Hauling Carrots and Studying Puppets to Working at Google
In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month we spoke with Aya Kanai, whose passion for visual art has taken her from the world of puppet theater to high-rise offices at some of the country’s most popular fashion magazines. She’s been a celebrity stylist, a judge on Project Runway Junior, the editor-in-chief of Marie Claire, the head of content and creator partnerships at Pinterest, and as of recently, the head of editorial and creative at Google Shopping. “I’ve never had a job in marketing before,” Kanai said about taking on her new role. “There is literally so much that I’m learning all the time.” As for how she got there and what she’s learned along the way, Kanai shares it all, below.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero to Reunite in Digman! Cartoon at Comedy Central
Those must have been some real toit nups. One year after ending their eight-season run as fan-favorite couple Jake and Amy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine lovebirds Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero are reuniting on Comedy Central’s adult animated adventure series Digman! Written and produced by Samberg along with showrunner (and fellow B99 grad) Neil Campbell, the half-hour comedy “is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet,” according to the official logline. Samberg will provide the voice of titular protagonist Rip Digman, which totally sounds like an alias Jake Peralta would have used on an undercover...
TVGuide.com
The Men of 118 Respond to a Car Giveaway Gone Wrong in This 9-1-1 Season 6 Premiere Sneak Peek
For the first time since its freshman run, 9-1-1 will not begin a new season with a natural disaster or a major crisis threatening the lives of people in Los Angeles. Instead, when the hit FOX procedural drama returns for its sixth season on September 19, the members of the 118 will have to contend with a big emergency—a blimp crashing into a packed sports stadium—and a series of smaller ones. (Fans will surely delight in knowing that the team is back together and stronger than ever.)
