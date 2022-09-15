Memphis child poverty at lowest rate in decade, census data shows

MEMPHIS — Memphis child poverty is the lowest it’s been in more than a decade, according to new 2021 data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

And, poverty overall is lower than in years prior to 2019, something Gregory Blumenthal, CEO of GMBS Consulting, and Elena Delavega, associate professor of social work at the University of Memphis, see as a sign of possible recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The stimulus was very much targeted to families with children, so families with children got support that helped with their poverty,” said Blumenthal.

The poverty rate for children in the city of Memphis was 32.7% in 2021, compared to 35% in 2019.

Blumenthal and Delavega, who are married and compile an annual report on poverty from the U.S. Census statistics every year, don’t recommend comparing the latest figures to the 2020 data, since the Census Bureau didn’t release its standard 1-year estimates in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maybe we are on track to recover,” Delavega said. “We’re doing slightly worse than 2019, but it’s slightly. It’s not awful. It’s better for children.”

In 2021, the American Rescue Plan raised the maximum Child Tax Credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under 6 and $3,000 for children aged 6-17. It also made the Child Tax Credit “fully refundable,” available to all children in families with low or no earnings in a year

Prior to the Rescue Plan, an estimated 27 million children received less than the full Child Tax Credit amount because their families’ incomes were too low, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Relief legislation enacted in 2020 and 2021 also provided three rounds of economic impact payments ranging from $600 to $1,400 per adult and $500 to $1,400 per child, with the first two rounds lifting 11.7 million people above the poverty line in 2020, including 3.2 million children, according to the Census Bureau’s Supplemental Poverty Measure.

In terms of overall poverty, Memphis is a bit worse off than in 2019: going from an overall rate of 21.7% to 22.6%. But, when compared to cities such as Detroit (30.2% in 2021) or Milwaukee (23.8% in 2021), “we didn’t do any worse,” Delavega said.

“I think it has to do with the fact that we are a logistics hub,” Delavega said.

“And logistics was really, really key in getting through 2021,” Blumenthal said. “Everyone was buying things through Amazon and having them shipped. The Amazon facility’s here. The FedEx facility’s here. All of the warehousing is here. That buffered us dramatically against some of the effects of COVID in terms of the economic impact.”

In terms of cities with a population of greater than 500,000, Memphis is ranked fifth for poverty, behind Detroit, Milwaukee, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

When ranked by metropolitan statistical area over 1 million population, the greater Memphis area (including Mississippi and Arkansas), Memphis comes second to New Orleans, with a total poverty rate of 16.9% and a child poverty rate of 22.9%.

Delavega and Blumenthal plan to continue crunching data from the 2021 American Community Survey before issuing their full report on Memphis poverty.

