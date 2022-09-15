Read full article on original website
The Yellow Halter Hailey Bieber Wore Backstage At Justin Bieber’s Concert Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!
Hailey Bieber might just be her husband‘s biggest supporter – as proven by the fact that she always goes all-out when it comes to watching him do his thing in concert! And her latest backstage look from the European leg of his Justice World Tour, was no exception!
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Taylor Swift Steals The Show At The VMAs In A Crystal-Embellished Sheer Dress— And Announces New Album!
Taylor Swift‘s surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs was complete with a stellar red carpet fashion moment and the announcement of her tenth studio album— an evening straight out of every Swiftie’s “Wildest Dreams!” The “mirrorball” singer, 32, certainly glistened like one in a crystal-embellished mini dress with a sultry, sheer lining and draping, sparkling details. The retro-inspired, stunning piece is by Oscar De La Renta, and from the luxury label’s Resort 2023 collection.
Hailey Bieber Wore A Silk Bralette As A Top And The Execution Was Flawless
Publications pull out all the stops for the iconic September issue – and that’s exactly what Harper’s Bazaar did when it snagged none other than Hailey Bieber for this year’s edition. This year’s September issue is dedicated to icons under 30, which includes actresses, artists, models, writers and activists such as Florence Pugh, Mika Schneider, Ella Emhoff, Amanda Gorman, Jadé Fadojutimi, Qualeasha Wood, and Indya Moore.
These Are The Baggy Pants That Gigi Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve noticed that looser-fitting clothing has been on trend lately, don’t worry – you haven’t traveled back in time. Recently, celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Eva Longoria have been spotted wearing baggy pants and crop tops that are reminiscent of Y2K vibes. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the same look.
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Everything to Know About Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris' Fashion Model Stepdaughter
After catching the eye of fashion onlookers at the 2021 presidential inauguration, Ella Emhoff has established herself as a model, designer and style icon Ella Emhoff is making strides in the fashion industry, both on and off the runway. While her father Douglas Emhoff is a lawyer and her stepmother Kamala Harris is the 49th Vice President of the United States, Emhoff has eschewed politics and embraced her fashion profile as a model, artist and designer. She first drew notice in the style world when she donned a jewel-dripped coat...
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski Officially Ushers in Trench Coat Season
With temperatures cooling down and hem lengths naturally growing longer, Emily Ratajkowski is leading the way on autumnal dressing. Yesterday, the model and author was among this year's attendees for COS's fall/winter 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. For the outing, she stepped out in a leather trench coat from the beloved minimalist brand. The piece, designed in a luscious shade of slate blue, featured sleek details from the dramatic lapels to the belted waist.
ETOnline.com
Gigi Hadid Wears Platform UGGs: Shop the New Boots and More Fall Footwear on Amazon
Gigi Hadid never fails to give us fashion inspiration with her impeccable style, but the designer duds she often wears tend to be out of our price range. However, the supermodel was recently spotted recently blending two of our favorite footwear trends for fall — platforms and Ugg boots — in one affordable style.
Elle
Gigi Hadid Reportedly Doesn't Want ‘Anything Serious’ With ‘Interested’ Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio may have different hopes for their nascent romance, at least based on what sources have told E! and The Sun. A source close to DiCaprio made it clear to E! that the 47-year-old actor is very interested in the 27-year-old model, even relatively fresh off his breakup from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, who turned 25 two months before their split was reported at the end of August.
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
Elle
Meghan Markle Cancels Red Carpet Gala Appearance Scheduled 9 Days After Queen's Funeral
After Saturday's walkabout with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appeared on Tuesday and Wednesday at royal events leading up to the Queen's state funeral on Sept. 19. But the Duchess of Sussex won't be sprinting back to the spotlight in America when she and her husband Harry return to California from the U.K.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Polarizing Fall Trend Emily Ratajkowski Also Favors
Leave it to Kendall Jenner to make one of the season’s most polarizing trends look chic. Earlier this month, the supermodel was spotted in Brentwood, California wearing a cargo midi skirt with a simple black tee and flip flops. Her low-rise skirt from The Attico has two oversized pockets and a slit down the front — and though her exact skirt is sold out, Amazon has tons of similar options at a much lower price point.
Marie Claire
How to Wear Ankle Boots, According to a Stylist
Now that the weather is cooling down and fall is just around the corner, it's time for all of us to put away our sandals and break out our very best boots. Personally, boots are my favorite type of shoe, and when it comes to the most versatile style for everyday wear and for transitioning into autumn, I always go for ankle boots. I'm not alone: Fashion stylist Sarah Nearis also loves a good ankle boot, calling it her "personal favorite" and defining the style as one that "covers the whole foot and reaches up to or a little past the ankle."
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Is Capping Off Summer in the Perfect Sundress
Fall may be just around the corner, but Jennifer Lopez isn't done showing off her arsenal of summer sundresses just yet. Over the weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted perusing the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles, where she pulled off another effortlessly chic end-of-summer look. Her ensemble consisted of an...
Elle
The 7 Best Nail Trends From the Spring 2023 Runways
New York Fashion Week might have ended, but we’re not done talking about it yet. Whether we're analyzing the best looks from the runways or seething with jealousy over chic street style looks, there is plenty of inspiration to draw from the September shows, for however long it takes. But it doesn’t stop at fashion. Here, we found the seven best nail trends we spotted on the runways and expect to see everywhere by next spring. Whether it’s a creamy nude or Barbiecore pink, we can’t wait to see these styles IRL. Plus, we found the best products to recreate these looks at home. If Gigi Hadid can wear these, so can you.
Elle
It's Iconic... With Sam McKnight
Name us a hairstylist that's had more of an impact on the worlds of fashion and celebrity than Sam McKnight. We'll wait... Arguably an icon in his own right, McKnight is the creative brain and magic hands behind some of sartorial history's most legendary moments. 'Iconic people and iconic hair looks are not iconic in five minutes,' he tells ELLE UK whilst shooting an episode of 'It's Iconic...' in his wig-filled North London studio.
Emily Ratajkowski Has a Carrie Bradshaw Moment at Vogue World Rehearsal
Sure, Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning on the Vogue World runway today as she strut among a gaggle of supermodels. But earlier in the day, she arrived in quite the rehearsal look—one that looked very familiar. Ratajkowski showed up wearing a Bottega Veneta oversized shirt as well as a thin belt from the Italian house. For a vintage touch, Ratajkowski toted along a vintage Dior saddle bag.
