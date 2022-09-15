Read full article on original website
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to ChicagoBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
NBA Rumors: Spurs Open to Russell Westbrook Trade If Lakers Make PG Available Again
The San Antonio Spurs previously held talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about a trade for Russell Westbrook, and they could reignite discussions in the future, according to L.J. Ellis of Spurs Talk. "According to a Western Conference scout, the Lakers are telling teams that they will take a wait...
Woj: P.J. Dozier Agrees to Timberwolves Contract; Suffered ACL Injury in 2021
The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a deal with free-agent guard P.J. Dozier, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dozier was limited to 18 games in 2021-22, averaging 5.4 points and shooting 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL last November. Wojnarowski reported in June he was...
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs' Price for Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson 'Remains High'
Although trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in June cemented the San Antonio Spurs' rebuild, the franchise reportedly still intends to drive a hard bargain with its best assets. LJ Ellis of SpursTalk reported Sunday that Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson "are the two Spurs players most commonly involved...
Trade Ideas for Every NBA Team 1 Month Before 2022-23 Season
With the Donovan Mitchell deal in the rearview, the 2022 offseason feels like it's pretty much wrapped up. Sure, we might still see a Russell Westbrook trade or some more unloading by the Utah Jazz, but for the most part, teams are settled and preparing for the start of training camps.
Pretender or Contender: Which 2023 NBA Title Favorites Can't Be Trusted?
The top of the NBA is loaded with talented and title-hopeful squads, as a number of teams could realistically take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy next summer. So, how can we tell the contenders from the pretenders?. Looking at the last 10 NBA champions, a few things stand out. First,...
The Secret to A'ja Wilson's Epic Banner Year
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A’ja Wilson demonstrated how she felt on the inside once the final buzzer sounded Sunday afternoon. She and her team were officially the new WNBA champions. Following a 78-71 win over the Connecticut Sun, Wilson stomped on the Mohegan Sun floor foot by foot with her new gray championship hat in her hand.
Kyrie Irving on Nets Being Swept By Celtics: 'We Needed That Humbling Experience'
The Brooklyn Nets' tumultuous 2021-22 season came to an end when they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, but Kyrie Irving believes the team needed the loss as a building experience. "We got 4-0'd, my G," Irving said on Twitch (h/t TMZ Sports)....
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Shades Rumor Regarding Russell Westbrook Coming Off Bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley isn't buying the idea teammate Russell Westbrook might come off the bench during the 2022-23 NBA season. Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Friday the idea of moving the nine-time All-Star to a reserve role is being "strongly considered" by L.A.
What the NBA Can Learn (and Take) from EuroBasket
This NBA offseason featured plenty of the traditional events, rumors and news that fans have come to expect. The draft, free agency and trade season didn't disappoint. But those were far from the only things for hoops heads to get excited about. This month's European Basketball Championship, more commonly known...
Ryan Arcidiacono Signs Knicks Contract Ahead of Training Camp; Terms Not Disclosed
The New York Knicks announced Saturday they re-signed point guard Ryan Arcidiacono. The team didn't disclose the terms of the contract. Arcidiacono made 10 appearances for the Knicks in 2021-22, averaging 1.6 points and 0.4 assists. He's entering his sixth season in the NBA. The 28-year-old's alma mater might have...
Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley's Role Revealed with Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder
With Russell Westbrook still on the roster and Dennis Schröder recently signed, don't expect Patrick Beverley to play much point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "sources say Beverley is regarded internally by the club as a 3-and-D wing and not as a point guard at this stage of his career. The Lakers, in other words, see Westbrook and Schröder as their point guards as of Sept. 18... and the likes of Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV as 2s and 3s."
Aces Win 1st WNBA Championship in LV History After Beating Sun; Chelsea Gray Wins MVP
The Las Vegas Aces have won their first WNBA championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Sunday's Game 4 to close out the best-of-five series 3-1 at Mohegan Sun Arena. THE LAS VEGAS ACES ARE WNBA CHAMPIONS ♠️ <a href="https://twitter.com/HighlightHER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HighlightHER</a> <a href="https://t.co/ehMrhst9Q8">pic.twitter.com/ehMrhst9Q8</a>. WNBA @WNBA. 🏆...
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Shopped Doug McDermott and 'Received Lukewarm Interest'
The San Antonio Spurs "shopped" veteran wing Doug McDermott over the summer but "only received lukewarm interest" on the market, according to LJ Ellis of SpursTalk. Per Ellis: "Rival scouts insist that McDermott has a negative trade value due to the two years and $27.5 million he has remaining on his contract. However, the Spurs aren't interested in attaching an asset to McDermott in order to move him."
Vickie Johnson's 2023 Contract Option Declined By Wings; Spent 2 Seasons as HC
The Dallas Wings are making a coaching change after declining Vickie Johnson's option for the 2023 WNBA season. Team president Greg Bibb provided a statement on the move:. "While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I believe a change provides our team with the best opportunity to achieve our long-term goals of advancing in the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA Championship. I would like to thank Vickie for her work on behalf of the organization and wish her the best in her future endeavors."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Anthony Edwards' Apology Is 'Meaningless' Without Volunteer Work
Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wants to see more than just words from Anthony Edwards after the Minnesota Timberwolves guard made anti-gay comments. Abdul-Jabbar wrote about Edwards on his Substack (h/t Brad Sullivan of Lakers Daily) and said the best way for the young player to "repair the damage" is through volunteer work instead of just an apology:
NBA Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic Expected to Be Next Jazz Player Traded Amid Lakers Buzz
Don't be surprised if Bojan Bogdanovic is the next Utah Jazz veteran to be moved this offseason after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were traded. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "A lot of executives around the league are expecting Bogdanovic to be the next guy for the Jazz to get moved. They [rival executives] are keeping tabs on guys like Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley, but Bogdanovic is the next domino that most people think is going to fall for Utah."
Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala Return Expected by GSW amid Retirement Buzz
Andre Iguodala's future in the NBA is up in the air, but the Golden State Warriors reportedly believe he'll be back with them for the 2022-23 season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein: "The only certainty regarding Iguodala's plans for the coming season is that he intends to announce his play-or-retire decision at age 38 on his weekly podcast with Evan Turner. The Warriors, I’m told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more season but are prepared for any outcome and are also open to bringing the 18-year veteran back on his timetable."
Ranking the 12 Most Important Series Remaining in 2022 MLB Season Ahead of Playoffs
There are just two-and-a-half weeks remaining in the 2022 MLB regular season, but goodness gracious are there a ton of pivotal games crammed into that small window. We easily could have gone with more than 20 in this ranking of the most important series still to come, but we opted for 12, since that's the number of teams that will make the playoffs when all these regular-season tilts are in the books.
MLB・
Eastern Michigan CBB Star Emoni Bates Suspended After Arrest on Gun Charges
Eastern Michigan basketball player Emoni Bates has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested Sunday night and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a weapon. The university announced the suspension in a statement on Monday, via The Detroit News' Carol Thompson and Tony Paul:. "We...
Nets Rumors: Markieff Morris Was Recruited by Joe Tsai Ahead of Contract Signing
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai personally recruited veteran Markieff Morris to the franchise this summer, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Morris signed a one-year, $2.9 million non-guaranteed contract with the Nets earlier this month. "The Nets were desperate to add a veteran who could command the respect of stars Kevin...
