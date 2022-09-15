Andre Iguodala's future in the NBA is up in the air, but the Golden State Warriors reportedly believe he'll be back with them for the 2022-23 season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein: "The only certainty regarding Iguodala's plans for the coming season is that he intends to announce his play-or-retire decision at age 38 on his weekly podcast with Evan Turner. The Warriors, I’m told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more season but are prepared for any outcome and are also open to bringing the 18-year veteran back on his timetable."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO