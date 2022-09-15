ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With the Donovan Mitchell deal in the rearview, the 2022 offseason feels like it's pretty much wrapped up. Sure, we might still see a Russell Westbrook trade or some more unloading by the Utah Jazz, but for the most part, teams are settled and preparing for the start of training camps.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Pretender or Contender: Which 2023 NBA Title Favorites Can't Be Trusted?

The top of the NBA is loaded with talented and title-hopeful squads, as a number of teams could realistically take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy next summer. So, how can we tell the contenders from the pretenders?. Looking at the last 10 NBA champions, a few things stand out. First,...
NBA
Bleacher Report

The Secret to A'ja Wilson's Epic Banner Year

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A’ja Wilson demonstrated how she felt on the inside once the final buzzer sounded Sunday afternoon. She and her team were officially the new WNBA champions. Following a 78-71 win over the Connecticut Sun, Wilson stomped on the Mohegan Sun floor foot by foot with her new gray championship hat in her hand.
NBA
Bleacher Report

What the NBA Can Learn (and Take) from EuroBasket

This NBA offseason featured plenty of the traditional events, rumors and news that fans have come to expect. The draft, free agency and trade season didn't disappoint. But those were far from the only things for hoops heads to get excited about. This month's European Basketball Championship, more commonly known...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley's Role Revealed with Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder

With Russell Westbrook still on the roster and Dennis Schröder recently signed, don't expect Patrick Beverley to play much point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "sources say Beverley is regarded internally by the club as a 3-and-D wing and not as a point guard at this stage of his career. The Lakers, in other words, see Westbrook and Schröder as their point guards as of Sept. 18... and the likes of Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV as 2s and 3s."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Aces Win 1st WNBA Championship in LV History After Beating Sun; Chelsea Gray Wins MVP

The Las Vegas Aces have won their first WNBA championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Sunday's Game 4 to close out the best-of-five series 3-1 at Mohegan Sun Arena. THE LAS VEGAS ACES ARE WNBA CHAMPIONS ♠️ <a href="https://twitter.com/HighlightHER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HighlightHER</a> <a href="https://t.co/ehMrhst9Q8">pic.twitter.com/ehMrhst9Q8</a>. WNBA @WNBA. 🏆...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Shopped Doug McDermott and 'Received Lukewarm Interest'

The San Antonio Spurs "shopped" veteran wing Doug McDermott over the summer but "only received lukewarm interest" on the market, according to LJ Ellis of SpursTalk. Per Ellis: "Rival scouts insist that McDermott has a negative trade value due to the two years and $27.5 million he has remaining on his contract. However, the Spurs aren't interested in attaching an asset to McDermott in order to move him."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Vickie Johnson's 2023 Contract Option Declined By Wings; Spent 2 Seasons as HC

The Dallas Wings are making a coaching change after declining Vickie Johnson's option for the 2023 WNBA season. Team president Greg Bibb provided a statement on the move:. "While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I believe a change provides our team with the best opportunity to achieve our long-term goals of advancing in the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA Championship. I would like to thank Vickie for her work on behalf of the organization and wish her the best in her future endeavors."
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic Expected to Be Next Jazz Player Traded Amid Lakers Buzz

Don't be surprised if Bojan Bogdanovic is the next Utah Jazz veteran to be moved this offseason after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were traded. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "A lot of executives around the league are expecting Bogdanovic to be the next guy for the Jazz to get moved. They [rival executives] are keeping tabs on guys like Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley, but Bogdanovic is the next domino that most people think is going to fall for Utah."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala Return Expected by GSW amid Retirement Buzz

Andre Iguodala's future in the NBA is up in the air, but the Golden State Warriors reportedly believe he'll be back with them for the 2022-23 season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein: "The only certainty regarding Iguodala's plans for the coming season is that he intends to announce his play-or-retire decision at age 38 on his weekly podcast with Evan Turner. The Warriors, I’m told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more season but are prepared for any outcome and are also open to bringing the 18-year veteran back on his timetable."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 12 Most Important Series Remaining in 2022 MLB Season Ahead of Playoffs

There are just two-and-a-half weeks remaining in the 2022 MLB regular season, but goodness gracious are there a ton of pivotal games crammed into that small window. We easily could have gone with more than 20 in this ranking of the most important series still to come, but we opted for 12, since that's the number of teams that will make the playoffs when all these regular-season tilts are in the books.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Eastern Michigan CBB Star Emoni Bates Suspended After Arrest on Gun Charges

Eastern Michigan basketball player Emoni Bates has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested Sunday night and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a weapon. The university announced the suspension in a statement on Monday, via The Detroit News' Carol Thompson and Tony Paul:. "We...
