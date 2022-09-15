ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

PHOTOS: Students return to EWU for fall semester

By Erin Robinson
 2 days ago

CHENEY, Wash. — A new semester is right around the corner at Eastern Washington University.

Students started to return to campus Thursday as they began moving into their dorms.

EWU is the last local university to return for the fall semester, with classes resuming on Wednesday, September 21.

inlander.com

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

The 90 minutes I spend digging camas on Bureau of Land Management land with LaRae Wiley and two of her Salish School of Spokane kindergartners — Stnknalqs and Pipqs — is enough time to learn how to dig and peel and replant. It is months shorter than these kids' ancestors used to spend, when families would camp together, moving with roots and berries as they ripened. It is shorter by millennia than all the seasons camas has been gathered throughout human history, an amount of time we measure today by calling it immemorial. Always was, always has been, always will be.
SPOKANE, WA
Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
SPOKANE, WA
‘It seriously does work:’ Spokane C.O.P.S helps community members start “block watches”

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the lower South Hill Neighborhood Watch hosts a block party for neighbors to get to know each other. This year, Spokane C.O.P.S attended the block party, teaching people how to start a “block watch” of their own. The block party celebrated its 14th year Saturday, with the goal to bring neighbors in the area together...
SPOKANE, WA
Is it time to put away your summer clothes?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Prepare for your mouth to water at new restaurant 'Birrieria Tijuana'

Gonzaga University students and Spokane foodies rejoice, your new favorite obsession is in town. Located at 2018 N. Hamilton St., just up the street from the GU campus, Birrieria Tijuana opened for business in June and is the brainchild of owner Freddy Zavala, who has opened four other locations of the same name across Washington over the past few years.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

No-Li brings Bavaria to Spokane with Oktoberfest at its new Bier Hall

For the past decade, No-Li Brewhouse's beers have been earning international accolades. Owner John Bryant's experiences traveling around the world, raking in those awards, helped inspire the newest feature of his self-described "beer campus." The Bier Hall at No-Li opened earlier this summer, but its first big event comes as the season transitions into autumn.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
NBC News

MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
Latinos en Spokane holding events, celebrations for Hispanic & Latino Heritage Month

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday marks the start of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month. It is a time to celebrate history, culture, diversity and the many contributions of Hispanic and Latino people across America. Latinos en Spokane —  an organization that supports activism, community development and empowerment of Spokane’s local Hispanic community — are hosting events throughout the month. Below are...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!. According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
