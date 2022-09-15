PHOTOS: Students return to EWU for fall semester

CHENEY, Wash. — A new semester is right around the corner at Eastern Washington University.

Students started to return to campus Thursday as they began moving into their dorms.

EWU is the last local university to return for the fall semester, with classes resuming on Wednesday, September 21.

