Susquehanna County, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports

A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
SAYRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage barn in Wyoming County

NICHOLSON, Pa. — Flames damaged a barn in Wyoming County. Crews were called to the place along Route 407 in Nicholson around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. When crews arrived, there was smoke pouring from the barn and bales of hay on fire. There is no word yet on what...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Sayre Man Dies From Accident at Water Plant in Wysox

WYSOX, P.A. (WENY) - A man from Sayre is dead as a result of a chemical explosion at a water plant in central Bradford County. According to WENY's media partner, the Star-Gazette, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim as 39 year old Jeremy Lanzo. He was injured in a chemical explosion at Eureka Resources located on Route 6 in Wysox.
SAYRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Autopsy released for Wysox water plant death

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) — The autopsy report for a Sayre man that died on Tuesday at a Wysox water treatment plant has been released by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sept. 13, at 2:13 p.m, with the cause […]
SAYRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Car crashes into Bath home, police investigating

BATH, N.Y. (WENY)-- A vehicle crashed into a house on Saturday afternoon on Geneva Street in Bath. According to police, at approximately 6:30 pm multiple emergency crews including Bath police, fire, and ambulance departments all responded to the car crash. Sgt Recktenwald with the Village of Bath Police Department said,...
BATH, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 87 in Forksville, Sullivan County, closed due to crash

UPDATE as of 1:30 p.m. - Route 87 is now open to traffic in Forksville, Sullivan County. Forksville, Pa. — Due to a crash, Route 87 is closed between Route 154 (Church Street) and Route 4012 (Main Street) in Forksville, Sullivan County. A detour using Route 220 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties and Interstate 180 in Lycoming County is currently in place. PennDOT says the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes I-80 EB in Montour County, restricts lane of I-80 WB

1 p.m. UPDATE - All lanes of I-80 EB and WB are now open in Montour County. Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left (passing) lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 in Montour County due to a multi-vehicle crash. Montour County Firewire reports the crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between exit 224 for PA-54 Danville and Exit 232 for PA-42 Buckhorn. Eastbound traffic is being detoured using Routes 54, 11 and 42. PennDOT says the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Updates will follow.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Berwick Hospital Emergency Department will close Saturday

Berwick, Pa. – Berwick Hospital's emergency department will be closed beginning early Saturday morning, according to a report on Newsradio 1070 WKOK. PA Department of Health announced Friday that the ER at Berwick Hospital will be closed, effective 7 a.m. Saturday due to lack of staffing coverage. The hospital will remain open with only the emergency department services suspended. The Department of Health says it would be in the best interest of patients to seek emergency services elsewhere. The health department says it has issued an order requiring the facility to provide essential life-saving measures and transfer patients that come to the hospital. The emergency room had been set to close on Oct. 13, according to the Press Enterprise, with plans to reopen as a mental health facility.
BERWICK, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police looking for trailer theft suspect

TUSCARORA TWP, Pa, (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently looking for an individual(s) responsible for stealing an enclosed trailer from a property last week. According to police, sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, an unknown actor(s) stole a white in color 2022 Trail Master […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

