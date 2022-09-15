Read full article on original website
beefer
2d ago
She was definitely lucky. Those big oak trees can be real killers. People underestimate their ability to fall over for no apparent reason. You have to get them checked by a professional to make sure they are healthy, especially if they are over your home.
WSVN-TV
Giant tree falls on home of 89-year-old Daytona Beach woman while she slept
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — An elderly woman was trapped inside of her home and screamed for help when her neighbors came to her rescue. “All of a sudden, I heard this bang,” said Katie Speed. Speed, still shaken up, talked about the moment a giant tree fell...
WESH
Child dies after three-vehicle Daytona Beach crash, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police were on the scene of a deadly crash involving three vehicles. The crash occurred in the area of Orange Avenue and South Keech Street. According to police, a person was thrown from an SUV during the crash. Investigators said the SUV was...
click orlando
Vigil held at Lake Fairview to honor young rowers after lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is in mourning after a tragedy this week at Lake Fairview. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil Saturday morning after Orlando Fire officials said a boat carrying five young rowers overturned Thursday evening after a lightning strike. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE:...
WESH
Police: Child dies after drowning at Titusville pool party
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said a child died after drowning at a pool party Saturday afternoon. It happened at a home on the 2500 block of Christine Drive. An adult attending the pool party pulled a girl out of the water after seeing the child...
Volusia County boat burglary suspect coaxed out of water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A boat burglary suspect made it safely to shore, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The man was in the Halifax River when deputies arrived at the dock. In the released body cam video, a deputy can be heard asking the suspect to...
The body of a middle school student has been recovered after a possible lightning strike caused a rowing vessel to capsize in Florida
Authorities in Florida recovered the body of a student who went missing after lightning struck near a middle school rowing club practicing at an Orlando lake, officials said Friday.
click orlando
Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community help
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oviedo couple is asking for help after a big fire devoured the family’s garage. 81-year-old Les Kimball and 80-year-old Diane Kimball narrowly escaped their burning home early Wednesday, and now they’re left without some of their most prized possessions. For eight years,...
palmcoastobserver.com
Ormond Beach man, 20, killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Flagler County
A 20-year-old Ormond Beach man died the night of Sept. 16 after crashing his motorcycle into the rear of an SUV on Interstate 95 between the Old Dixie Highway and State Road 100 exits in Flagler County. The man was riding north at about 11:10 p.m. near Mile Marker 280...
WESH
15-year-old Flagler County boy missing, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has been reported missing. Michael Perry, 15, was seen last when he left for school from his Palm Coast home located in the L-section on Friday. According to deputies, Perry did not come back from school. He...
click orlando
Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
WESH
Police: Multi-vehicle Daytona Beach crash seriously injures 1 person
The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Ridgewood Avenue, according to police. WESH 2's Claire Metz reports one person was transported as a trauma alert. The person has been...
click orlando
VIDEO: Man faces DUI charge after crash with stationary Volusia patrol car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two Volusia County deputies walked away from a crash overnight with minor injuries after a patrol car they were using was struck by a pickup truck believed to have been manned by a drunken driver, according to an incident report. The deputies were investigating a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hospitalized rower from St. Charles in critical condition; missing boy's body found
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The rower hospitalized after a lightning strike in the Lake Fairview area on Thursday afternoon is a sixth-grade student from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Orlando and is in critical condition, principal Dr. Jaime Rodriguez revealed Friday in a letter to the parents and families of the school's students. Another student invovled in the incident, was found in the water, ending the search.
WESH
Officials: Body of missing student located on Orlando lake
ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a missing middle school student in Lake Fairview came to a heartbreaking end after Orlando Fire reported the body was found at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The student was thrown overboard Thursday evening while rowing on the lake with four other middle schoolers. Another...
Firefighters recover body of student who went missing after lightning strike near Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a middle school student who disappeared after lightning struck during rowing practice on a local lake Thursday has ended with the recovery of his body. According to the Orlando Fire Department, a Marine Unit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office found the missing...
click orlando
Woman spends months in recovery after being struck by Orlando police car
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando woman has spent the past 10 months in recovery after being struck by an Orlando Police cruiser last year. Miranda Ehrich said on the night of Nov.12, 2021, she and a friend were walking home from the EDC Music Festival. [TRENDING: Here’s when...
Volusia County man arrested for DUI after smashing into back of deputy cruiser
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A DeLeon Springs man is under arrest for DUI after smashing into the back of a patrol car, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Friday night while deputies were working a traffic crash on U.S. 17 near Lingering Lane. >>>...
click orlando
Crash shuts down State Road 415 in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A crash with injuries on Thursday shut down State Road 415 in New Smyrna Beach. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of State Road 415 and Budd Road, south of State Road 44. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go...
Man arrested after toddlers found wandering in Walmart parking lot, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida arrested a man in a Walmart parking lot after they said he was unconscious when he was supposed to be watching the children. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Walmart after a 2- and 3-year-old child were found wandering in the parking lot. The children were wearing only diapers.
WESH
18-year-old Deltona teenager accused of shooting at woman's vehicle
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old from Deltona is facing multiple charges, accused of shooting at another vehicle during a road rage incident early Thursday. Investigators say Bryan Holmes wasn't totally truthful about a gun in his possession when he was arrested after the incident. The victim was south...
