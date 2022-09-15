ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O say can you sing? The Bucks want you to try out to sing the anthem

By Jaymes Langrehr
 2 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Do you think you have what it takes to belt out the national anthem before the start of a game? The Milwaukee Bucks are giving you a chance to prove it.

The Bucks will hold open auditions next month for anthem singers ahead of the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Hopefuls can audition during three different timeslots on Wednesday, October 5 — 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Singers and musicians will register on-site and will audition in the order they arrive.

The auditions are open to singers and musicians of all genres and ages, although people under the age of 18 will need permission from a legal guardian. Those auditioning will need to perform the anthem in its entirety in order to be considered.

Those with questions should email the Bucks.

The Bucks will play in 41 home games during the regular season, with the first coming on Saturday, October 22 against the Houston Rockets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
