A Howard County man is killed in a single-vehicle crash in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a crash on North Wagon Trail Road, near East Dash Street, just north of Columbia, Friday night. Deputies say Alexander Mears, 23, of Fayette, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, ran off the side of the road, and began overturning, coming to rest on its top in the roadway. Mears was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO