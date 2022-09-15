ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City man accused of severely injuring his two-month old son

A Jefferson City man face felony child abuse charges after deputies find his two-month-old son, unresponsive, in his care. Kristopher Ruiz, 28, is charged with child abuse, first-degree domestic assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into custody Friday and is being held without bond, after being deemed a danger to the community. A bond review hearing is scheduled for September 30.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Howard County man killed in rollover crash in Boone County

A Howard County man is killed in a single-vehicle crash in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a crash on North Wagon Trail Road, near East Dash Street, just north of Columbia, Friday night. Deputies say Alexander Mears, 23, of Fayette, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, ran off the side of the road, and began overturning, coming to rest on its top in the roadway. Mears was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Dixon man seriously injured in Cole County motorcycle crash

A Pulaski County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his motorcycle in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Thomas Buttner, 35, of Dixon, crested a hill while passing in a no passing zone on Old Bass Road in Eugene Saturday afternoon. Buttner’s bike ran off the side of the road and struck a fence line, ejecting him.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Elderly Franklin County man killed in motorcycle crash near St. Clair

An Elderly Franklin County man is killed in a motorcycle crash east of St. Clair. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Nova Davis, 72, of Villa Ridge, lost control in a curve on Highway HH Thursday afternoon. He then ran off the side of the road and down an embankment before being ejected as his bike overturned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Cooper County man seriously injured in crash near Pilot Grove

A Cooper County man is seriously injured in a one-car crash southwest of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ryan Houltzhouser,29, of Pilot Grove, drove too fast into a curve on Highway 135 Friday night. His car ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned several times, ejecting him.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Rolla teen seriously injured in crash west of his hometown

A Rolla teen is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash three miles west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Eric Ware, 19, was driving on Highway Y Saturday morning when his car crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Ware was taken to University Hospital...
ROLLA, MO

