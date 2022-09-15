ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Tasteful Celebrity Food And Drink Endorsements

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Celebrity endorsement deals can be beneficial for both parties involved, with the company getting access to a tried-and-true loyal fanbase and the public figure in question extending on their personal brand while making a buttload of cash in the process.

New York rap favorite A$AP Rocky is one of the latest to get into the biz of branding deals, his latest being a new blended Canadian whisky named Mercer + Prince which officially launched during this year’s New York Fashion Week.

The Harlem-bred emcee isn’t alone in the least bit when it comes to spirits and beverage endorsements. We’ve seen hip-hop moguls like Diddy and 50 Cent notoriously make millions as the faces behind the most thirst-quenching libations. Their stories of success not only changed the culture of nightlife but also increased their respective net worths by tenfold or greater. The industry has also used these type of partnerships to get real creative by tapping into the celeb’s own world at times. Famed Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto even created a full piece titled “Suite for Krug in 2008” to commemorate his new endorsement deal with 179-year-old grande marque , Krug Champagne.

Of course, liquor isn’t the only avenue where we’ve seen celebs being recruited as ambassadors. From clothing and sneakers to sports betting and food chains, your favorite rappers, actors, rapper-turned-actors and anyone on the A-to-Z-list spectrum has at some point made serious paper as a spokesperson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfFrs_0hx6fB8w00

Source: STAN HONDA / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v334y_0hx6fB8w00

Source: M. Phillips / Getty

As a way of giving cheers to the art of good business, we looked back at a handful of celebrity endorsements deals in the food and drink category that still get our stomachs growling and taste buds in serious need of being quenched.

Take a look at 8 celeb food and drink partnerships we found quite tasty. See if you agree with our list below:

1. Diddy for CÎROC Vodka

It’s surprising that Diddy didn’t actually create CÎROC at the rate that he’s promoted it over the years. In short, you can’t even think of the vodka brand without the Bad Boy CEO coming to mind.

2. Mariah Carey for McDonalds

Many celebs have received McDonalds “meal deals,” but none did it quite like the Queen Of Christmas. Her holiday-themed menu featured half a month of discounted and even free food for Micky D’s customers as a gift straight from the chart-topping diva herself.

3. Maluma for Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal

As one of the newer celebs to make a turn into the libation biz, Latin sensation Maluma tapped into his roots to bring us an agave-based adult beverage that will immediately put you in a vacation state of mind. His 62.8 million IG followers definitely approve.

4. Eva Longoria for Magnum Ice Cream

Sex sells, and Desperate Housewives Latina siren Eva Longoria made sure to give it her all in those classic Magnum commercials throughout the 2000s. A+ effort if you ask us!

5. Jay-Z for D’USSE VSOP Cognac

Anything Hov puts his name on is sure to be a success, and his stake in D’USSE is one of many avenues helping to add onto his growing billion-dollar fortune .

6. Usher for Twix

Impressive rapping aside, it was a bit hard to believe that Usher’s washboard abs could withstand the calories from an unlimited supply of caramel shortbread chocolate bars. Then again, he could just burn it all off with those signature dance moves!

7. Beyoncé for PEPSI

King Bey made good use of her * cough* 50 million-dollar *cough* decade-long deal with PEPSI, from commercials alongside P!nk, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez to starring in one with the biggest artist of all: herself!

8. 50 Cent for VitaminWater

The commercials, the magazine ads, the product placement in his videos — everything about 50 Cent’s VitaminWater deal was epic. His rumored $100 million payout is still a shocking win for hip-hop and the culture overall.

