ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
outsidemagazine

Two Unprepared Hikers in New Hampshire Needed Rescue. Officials Charged Them with a Crime.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Two New England hikers have pled guilty to charges of reckless conduct, and have agreed to pay fines after rescuers had to retrieve them from an off-trail area in New Hampshire’s White Mountains earlier this year.
LOWELL, MA
outsidemagazine

Long Trail: Everything Hikers Need to Know

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. Whether you’re a dayhiker, thru-hiker, or a weekend warrior, you’ll fall in love with the Long Trail. Tracing the crest of the Green...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature

Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Etiquette#The Appalachian Trail#This Man#Trek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Anita Durairaj

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle

Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
ANIMALS
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy