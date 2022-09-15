Read full article on original website
Hiker Scattering Father’s Ashes Along Appalachian Trail Found Dead in Apparent Drowning
A 45-year-old thru-hiker on the Appalachian Trail died last week on the New Hampshire border in an apparent drowning. Joe "Kanga" Harvey, of Prentiss, Mississippi, was last spotted heading...
New Hampshire has one of the hardest hill climbs in the world, according to Bicycling magazine
"There’s beauty in the pure physical and mental torture of climbing a hill on a bike." For bikers looking for a challenging and “legendary” trek uphill with gorgeous views, several destinations across the planet fit the bill — and one is in New England, according to Bicycling magazine.
Two Unprepared Hikers in New Hampshire Needed Rescue. Officials Charged Them with a Crime.
Two New England hikers have pled guilty to charges of reckless conduct, and have agreed to pay fines after rescuers had to retrieve them from an off-trail area in New Hampshire's White Mountains earlier this year.
Long Trail: Everything Hikers Need to Know
From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. Whether you're a dayhiker, thru-hiker, or a weekend warrior, you'll fall in love with the Long Trail. Tracing the crest of the Green...
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature
Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
200-year-old desert giant collapsed following seasonal rain
This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”. An old cactus known as the Bicentennial...
Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket
A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus. The problem is similar, however. The...
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Great White Shark Filmed Circling Boat in Bloody Water: 'He's a Monster'
"Well at least you all could rest easy knowing he wasn't starving and on the hunt for boat morsels!" one commenter said.
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
A doctor died in Arizona this week after getting lost and running out of water while hiking in Cave Creek. Six people suffered "heat emergencies" on Monday while hiking in "extreme heat" near the Spur Cross Trailhead, according to a series of social media posts from the Scottsdale Fire Department.
A Fisherman Thought He Caught A Rock. He Snagged A Prehistoric Treasure Instead.
The Nebraska man said he initially believed the underwater find was the skeleton of a catfish or deer.
The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck
The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle
Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
Shock as Enormous Snapping Turtle 'Beast' Washes Up on Wisconsin Beach
"You can compare the size of the shell to the four-wheeler and even by that metric it's still a good sized-turtle," the Redditor said.
Hiker plummets to his death from mountain ledge after last minute change of heart turned deadly
A HIKER has fallen to his death after slipping off a ledge into a waterfall while climbing down a mountain. The climber reportedly made the fatal decision to forego the official Mont Cannon tram in favor of climbing down the mountain on Saturday, despite there being no clear path. Three...
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
