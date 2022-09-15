ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Borough of Chambersburg Housing Rehabilitation Program, Restarted

The Borough is pleased to announce that Town Council has established a partnership with Luminest Community Development to re-start the Borough Housing Rehabilitation Program. Together, Council and Luminest Community Development secured a $250,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support the program. The Borough operated an owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program from 1992 through 2015 that rehabilitated more than 150 houses.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
DC News Now

Washington County gears up for big Day of Caring

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Washington County’s annual day of caring came on Wednesday, with 900 volunteers working on dozens of community service projects. For more than 30 years, the United Way of Washington County has mobilized non-profit partners to help disabled veterans, feed the hungry and deliver personal protective equipment and school supplies. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, PA
Government
County
Franklin County, PA
Franklin County, PA
Society
City
Waynesboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Franklin County Free Press

Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season

The Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season with featured artist Side Street Strutters on Sunday, September 18 at 3 PM at the Waynesboro High School. This concert is a military appreciation concert, which means all local active and retired military personnel and their families are invited to attend the concert for FREE! To kick off the 85th season, everyone who attends can enjoy a free scoop of Antietam Dairy ice cream, beginning at 1:30 PM. Spread the word!
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX 43

York County fire displaces four

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An apartment fire in Carroll Township has displaced four people, officials say. The fire, which occurred on the 164 block of Logan Road, is now under control. There have been no reported injuries at this time, but four people have been displaced. The Red Cross...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Security#Hunger Action Month#Waynesboro Community
phillyvoice.com

Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook

A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First ever Jeep Infestation taking place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Jeep lovers and car enthusiasts can eye over 100 jeeps Saturday at the first-ever Jeep Infestation in Bedford. The event is free admission taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fort Bedford Park. Registration for any Jeeps begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Kenny Fetterman […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wfmd.com

Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County

It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
BOONSBORO, MD
royalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident

Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
abc27.com

York County man charged with drug trafficking, firearms offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Dover Township, York County, was charged on Wednesday with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The attorney’s office says Calvin Foust, 40, allegedly distributed methamphetamine and manufactured and dealt...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

CVBA Announces Awards Honoring Young Professionals

This evening the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance hosted the 2022 Young Professional Awards at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle. There were several different categories of awards, including Nonprofit Young Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, ATHENA Young Professional Award, Rising Star Award, Volunteer of the Year, and Young Professional Employer of the Year.
GREENCASTLE, PA
WTAJ

Southern Cove Power Reunion hosting 32nd annual fall show

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Cove Power Reunion is hosting their 32nd annual fall event throughout the weekend in Enterprise. The free event kicked off Friday morning at 8 a.m. as the kitchen opened. Tractor weight-ins begin at 4 p.m. and the antique pull begins at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the kitchen will […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy