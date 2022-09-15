Read full article on original website
Shapiro to make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin counties on Sept. 17
Attorney General Josh Shapiro's campaign announced on Friday that the gubernatorial candidate will make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin, Blair, and Fulton counties on Sept. 17. He will, according to a release, "meet with voters, listen to their concerns, and talk about his plans to defend our freedoms, improve our...
Borough of Chambersburg Housing Rehabilitation Program, Restarted
The Borough is pleased to announce that Town Council has established a partnership with Luminest Community Development to re-start the Borough Housing Rehabilitation Program. Together, Council and Luminest Community Development secured a $250,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support the program. The Borough operated an owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program from 1992 through 2015 that rehabilitated more than 150 houses.
Washington County gears up for big Day of Caring
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Washington County’s annual day of caring came on Wednesday, with 900 volunteers working on dozens of community service projects. For more than 30 years, the United Way of Washington County has mobilized non-profit partners to help disabled veterans, feed the hungry and deliver personal protective equipment and school supplies. […]
Franklin County Supports Home Rehabilitation Effort
The Franklin County Commissioners expanded their efforts to support safe, affordable housing in local communities by allocating $5,000 in Housing Trust Funds to Chambersburg Project, Inc. The commissioners approved the allocation during the board’s Sept. 7 public meeting. Founded in 1998, Chambersburg Project, Inc. is a local nonprofit that...
Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season
The Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season with featured artist Side Street Strutters on Sunday, September 18 at 3 PM at the Waynesboro High School. This concert is a military appreciation concert, which means all local active and retired military personnel and their families are invited to attend the concert for FREE! To kick off the 85th season, everyone who attends can enjoy a free scoop of Antietam Dairy ice cream, beginning at 1:30 PM. Spread the word!
Public schools in Washington County take on post-pandemic challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Students in the Maryland region have been back in the classroom for a few weeks now. This academic year coming out of COVID has had its challenges. The pandemic underscored how important broadband is for students to support digital learning for student mental health and emotional well-being. County commissions and school […]
Cumberland County kitchen fire displaces 10, causes $75,000 in damages
An apartment fire in Carlisle has displaced 10 people, injured one tenant, and caused around $75,000 of damage, according to Carlisle Borough Police. The fire started in the kitchen of the first-floor front apartment at 149 A Street at around 2:50 p.m. Thursday. The cause was due to unattended cooking and ruled an accident, police said.
York County fire displaces four
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An apartment fire in Carroll Township has displaced four people, officials say. The fire, which occurred on the 164 block of Logan Road, is now under control. There have been no reported injuries at this time, but four people have been displaced. The Red Cross...
local21news.com
"It's like a city dump:" Code violations leave Harrisburg apartment residents needing help
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Residents who live at the Residences at Governor Square in Harrisburg are asking for help to fix code violations and issues in their homes. Several units have even been condemned. The complex has racked up numerous code violations including not complying with condemnation orders,...
phillyvoice.com
Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook
A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
WGAL
Mother, daughter accused of making false report to Waynesboro police
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A mother and daughter in Franklin County are facing charges after police said they reported a false home invasion. Mollie Grosso, 44, and Taylor Grosso, 25, are charged with riot and false reports to law enforcement. Police said they responded to a home in the 100...
First ever Jeep Infestation taking place in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Jeep lovers and car enthusiasts can eye over 100 jeeps Saturday at the first-ever Jeep Infestation in Bedford. The event is free admission taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fort Bedford Park. Registration for any Jeeps begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Kenny Fetterman […]
wfmd.com
Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County
It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
wskg.org
Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies
TRANSFORMING HEALTH – Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multi-state settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis. Pennsylvania will receive $1 billion of...
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
abc27.com
York County man charged with drug trafficking, firearms offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Dover Township, York County, was charged on Wednesday with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The attorney’s office says Calvin Foust, 40, allegedly distributed methamphetamine and manufactured and dealt...
CVBA Announces Awards Honoring Young Professionals
This evening the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance hosted the 2022 Young Professional Awards at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle. There were several different categories of awards, including Nonprofit Young Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, ATHENA Young Professional Award, Rising Star Award, Volunteer of the Year, and Young Professional Employer of the Year.
Southern Cove Power Reunion hosting 32nd annual fall show
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Cove Power Reunion is hosting their 32nd annual fall event throughout the weekend in Enterprise. The free event kicked off Friday morning at 8 a.m. as the kitchen opened. Tractor weight-ins begin at 4 p.m. and the antique pull begins at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the kitchen will […]
Franklin County Commissioners Award Grant To Habitat For Humanity
The Franklin County Commissioners allocated $70,000 from the Housing Trust Fund to Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County to assist the nonprofit’s Home Ownership Program. The commissioners approved the allocation at their Sept. 7 public meeting. With this funding, Habitat for Humanity will build a home in Blue Ridge...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
