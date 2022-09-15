ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'Hell on wheels': PETA to park squawking chicken truck near Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
A truck covered with images of caged chickens that also features recorded squawking sounds will park in downtown Cincinnati Friday through Sunday to promote veganism.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is bringing its "Hell on Wheels" demonstration near Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to protest the German heritage festival's serving of animal product food items. The campaign includes a life-size chicken transport truck covered with pictures of caged chickens. It also plays recorded squawking sounds. The truck will park on Vine Street, near the 308 Vine St. garage, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

“Behind every plate of schnitzel or paprikash is a once-living, sensitive individual who was crammed onto a truck for a terrifying, miserable journey to their death,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a release. “PETA’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck is an appeal to anyone who eats chicken to remember that the meat industry is cruel to birds and that the kindest meal is a vegan one.”

This is the organization's first "Hell on Wheels" tour. So far, the truck has parked near restaurants and food festivals in 14 cities. Most recently, it stopped near Cleveland's Oktoberfest.

Comments / 21

Patriot Female
2d ago

PETA=pretty excellent tasting animals! Don’t ever try to get between me and a Steak or a Fried Chicken Leg! Will not end well for you!

Reply(5)
10
KORE BEAST
1d ago

PETA reportedly has the highest kill rate of any popular organization. the ceo believes "love" between animals and people shouldn't be illegal, also thinks people are less important than a cow, and is apparently okay with "loving" animals herself. I hate Peta because they kill the cause not because of their message. if they actually helped animals I'd care but now I might go just to ear veal in front of that truck and grill out for free

Reply
5
Joebama Obiden
1d ago

Man, are they trying to make me hungry? I'll happily buy a whole chicken and eat it right next to that truck with ZERO issues. I'm not happy animals have to die for my diet BUT thats how life is sometimes unfortunately.

Reply
5
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
