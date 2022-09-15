ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch CNBC's interview with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss the company's acquisition of design software firm Figma in a deal worth about $20 billion in cash and stock. "We believe that the combination of Adobe and Figma is going to be one of these unique combinations that completely ushers in a new era of collaborative creativity," Narayen tells CNBC.
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
Cramer: Here's why I bought 2-year Treasurys for my personal portfolio

CNBC's Jim Cramer told his Investing Club members Thursday that he personally bought 2-year Treasury notes — because for the first time in a really long time, the yields are more competitive with stock returns, especially when factoring in the risk-free nature of government-backed bonds. Before we get any...
30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions

Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
Final Trades: MO, TLT & FSR

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
Ether plunges after The Merge as hedge funds bet against bitcoin competitor: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show OKcoin's COO Jason Lau discusses the markets reaction to The Merge and the trend of hedge funds shorting ether.
Delivering Alpha 2022 Agenda

Tyler Mathisen, CNBC "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor & Vice President, Events Strategy. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will share the Biden administration's plan to fight inflation and build a more resilient economy. He'll also discuss the U.S response to Russia, the endgame for Ukraine and the potential for geopolitical realignment. Wally...
Chartmaster says to keep on selling

Carter Worth of Worth Charting says the S&P's breaking trend is to the downside. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
Options Action: One shaky homebuilder

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on options traders betting on a shaky foundation for one homebuilder. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Dan Nathan.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street was headed toward another down week with U.S. stock futures lower Friday. Traders were absorbing an ugly earnings warning from FedEx, which reported weakening global shipment volumes for its latest quarter and withdrew its full-year guidance. Earlier in the week, U.S. equities had their worst day since 2020 after August's consumer price index report showed headline inflation edged up 0.1% on a monthly basis, despite a drop in gas prices. That indicated an increasingly difficult pathway for the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Traders will get consumer sentiment data at 10 a.m. ET Friday, but the three major averages were on pace to notch their fourth losing week in five.
Ethereum/USD Coin Metrics

Ether falls after the smart contracts network completes long anticipated 'merge'14 Hours AgoCNBC.com. What Cramer is watching — rail strike avoided, Club stock news, Putin-Xi meeting16 Hours AgoCNBC.com. The Ethereum 'merge' is almost here—how the upgrade will affect crypto investorsSeptember 14, 2022CNBC.com. September 14, 2022CNBC.com. Content From Our...
