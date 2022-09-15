Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street was headed toward another down week with U.S. stock futures lower Friday. Traders were absorbing an ugly earnings warning from FedEx, which reported weakening global shipment volumes for its latest quarter and withdrew its full-year guidance. Earlier in the week, U.S. equities had their worst day since 2020 after August's consumer price index report showed headline inflation edged up 0.1% on a monthly basis, despite a drop in gas prices. That indicated an increasingly difficult pathway for the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Traders will get consumer sentiment data at 10 a.m. ET Friday, but the three major averages were on pace to notch their fourth losing week in five.

