Watch CNBC's interview with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss the company's acquisition of design software firm Figma in a deal worth about $20 billion in cash and stock. "We believe that the combination of Adobe and Figma is going to be one of these unique combinations that completely ushers in a new era of collaborative creativity," Narayen tells CNBC.
Pretty sensible to be short bonds and long the dollar, says Man Group CEO Luke Ellis
Luke Ellis, Man Group CEO, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss the markets, how he's navigating all the volatility and where he's looking for opportunity right now. The good news, he says, is the U.S. looks better than Europe.
Barry Sternlicht's stern warning, should the Fed stop?
Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht tells the Fed to stop raising rates. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Dan Nathan.
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
This $30 million mansion for sale once belonged to Donald and Ivana Trump. See inside
A striking 11-bedroom, 15-plus-bathroom mansion that’s been bouncing on and off the real estate market for a better part of a decade is now back and listed for $29.9 million in Greenwich, Connecticut. The estate was once owned by former President Donald Trump and his late ex-wife, Ivana, in...
Cramer: Here's why I bought 2-year Treasurys for my personal portfolio
CNBC's Jim Cramer told his Investing Club members Thursday that he personally bought 2-year Treasury notes — because for the first time in a really long time, the yields are more competitive with stock returns, especially when factoring in the risk-free nature of government-backed bonds. Before we get any...
37-year-old self-made millionaire: Don't retire early before you consider these 2 things
Grant Sabatier, creator of finance website Millennial Money and author of "Financial Freedom," technically isn't retired. But he could be. He has enough money in his portfolio to live on without ever needing to work again. And that's sort of the point. Sabatier is one of the leading voices in...
‘The economy is braking hard’ and CEO confidence is miserable, says billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht
The Fed needs to pump the brakes on rate hikes, Barry Sternlicht said. If it doesn't, it will cause a "serious recession," he predicted. The central bank is expected to raise rates again next week. The U.S. economy is teetering on the brink of a serious downturn if the Federal...
30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions
Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
Ether ends week with wild trading day, and White House reveals regulation guidance: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jake Boyle of Caleb & Brown discusses what's driving the post-merge volatility.
Final Trades: MO, TLT & FSR
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
Ether plunges after The Merge as hedge funds bet against bitcoin competitor: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show OKcoin's COO Jason Lau discusses the markets reaction to The Merge and the trend of hedge funds shorting ether.
Delivering Alpha 2022 Agenda
Tyler Mathisen, CNBC "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor & Vice President, Events Strategy. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will share the Biden administration's plan to fight inflation and build a more resilient economy. He'll also discuss the U.S response to Russia, the endgame for Ukraine and the potential for geopolitical realignment. Wally...
Chartmaster says to keep on selling
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says the S&P's breaking trend is to the downside. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
Options Action: One shaky homebuilder
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on options traders betting on a shaky foundation for one homebuilder. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Dan Nathan.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street was headed toward another down week with U.S. stock futures lower Friday. Traders were absorbing an ugly earnings warning from FedEx, which reported weakening global shipment volumes for its latest quarter and withdrew its full-year guidance. Earlier in the week, U.S. equities had their worst day since 2020 after August's consumer price index report showed headline inflation edged up 0.1% on a monthly basis, despite a drop in gas prices. That indicated an increasingly difficult pathway for the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Traders will get consumer sentiment data at 10 a.m. ET Friday, but the three major averages were on pace to notch their fourth losing week in five.
The dollar is up 18%—here's why that's actually bad news for investors
Over the past year, the dollar has been on a tear: The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of foreign currencies, is up 18%. For tourists, a strong dollar is great news. It means you get more for your money abroad. But for investors, a...
Ethereum/USD Coin Metrics
Ether falls after the smart contracts network completes long anticipated 'merge'14 Hours AgoCNBC.com. What Cramer is watching — rail strike avoided, Club stock news, Putin-Xi meeting16 Hours AgoCNBC.com. The Ethereum 'merge' is almost here—how the upgrade will affect crypto investorsSeptember 14, 2022CNBC.com. September 14, 2022CNBC.com. Content From Our...
FedEx plunge could spell bad days ahead for market as bellwether Dow Transports index hits new low
A traditionally boring part of the market is beating the S&P 500 in 2022. How analysts say to play it.
Cramer says investors should remain calm after FedEx’s bad quarter but brace for more economic pain
CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors not to panic after FedEx's worse-than-expected first quarter. The "Mad Money" host's warning comes after FedEx reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations, citing a decline in global shipment volumes, while announcing aggressive cost-cutting measures. Shares of the company tumbled...
