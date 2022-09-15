Ah, the old ice cream truck; summertime deliverer of deliciousness. We vividly remember, as kids, running like we were being chased by a pack of stray dogs for several minutes in order to flag down that elusive, musical truck. Of course, once it actually stopped, we needed another hour to stare blankly at the overwhelming selection while the ice cream man (or woman) patiently (or impatiently) waited for us to make a decision. After all, there really were a lot of options – and there still are! Since some treat varieties have fallen by the wayside since then, and others have simply been forgotten about, let’s take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about 25 classic ice cream truck treats you probably forgot about.

