'People will die!' Top Democrat says it's 'essential' the Senate Intelligence Committee be briefed on how much damaged Trump caused by taking documents to Mar-a-Lago

Senator Mark Warner insisted Sunday that it's important the Intelligence Committee is briefed on the damage assessment from the materials seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in the FBI raid last month. Warner, who is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the classified information held improperly and mishandled...
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee obtains secret service communications as Mark Meadows co-operates with DoJ

The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has obtained “thousands” of communications between Secret Service staff around the time of the riot, according to chair Bennie Thompson.Mr Thompson said he and his members are now in possession of “thousands of exhibits” including text messages and radio traffic between agents working on 5 and 6 January 2021.It is unclear what if any materials included in the data are new to the committee, but the announcement comes after two months of back-and-forth between the panel and the service after it emerged that the latter had deleted...
Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming

Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers object to DOJ's nominations for special master

Former President Donald Trump's legal team is objecting to the Department of Justice's proposed candidates for special master. Monday's filing did not specify but says there are "specific reasons" for the objection. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks down the filing and its impact on the Mar-a-Lago investigation, as well as the latest from the Jan. 6 committee.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shuts down Fox News reporter

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, ended up in a testy exchange with a Fox News correspondent after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in Friday’s daily briefing.“I was just asked about this question, that’s already been asked and answered,” Ms Jean-Pierre said when repeatedly questioned why Joe Biden “turned down a plan” to move migrants from the communities where they entered the US to other parts of the country to relieve overcrowding in those areas.“I literally just answered that question... we’re moving on.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Lindsey Graham’s warning of ‘riots’ if Trump prosecuted is ‘incredibly irresponsible’, former DoJ official says

A former top official in the US Department of Justice has condemned Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for suggesting there would be "riots in the streets" if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted in connection to a trove of sensitive US government documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort. Former Assistant Attorney General for National Security Mary McCord appeared on CNN's New Day to criticise what she calls a "veiled threat" made by Mr Graham. “I think it’s incredibly irresponsible for an elected official to basically make veiled threats of violence, just if law enforcement and the Department of Justice and...
Mark Meadows Becomes Most Senior Trump Official to Comply With DOJ Jan. 6 Subpoena

Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has complied with a Department of Justice subpoena connected to its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, CNN reports. Citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, the outlet claims that Meadows provided the same materials he previously handed over to the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Meadows is the highest-ranking Trump official reported to have responded to a subpoena linked to the DOJ inquiry. Meadows gave thousands of emails and text messages to House investigators last year before he stopped cooperating, withholding hundreds of messages on the claim of executive privilege.
