'People will die!' Top Democrat says it's 'essential' the Senate Intelligence Committee be briefed on how much damaged Trump caused by taking documents to Mar-a-Lago
Senator Mark Warner insisted Sunday that it's important the Intelligence Committee is briefed on the damage assessment from the materials seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in the FBI raid last month. Warner, who is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the classified information held improperly and mishandled...
Trump Knew Mar-a-Lago Wasn't Allowed to Store Classified Documents: DOJ
The newly released redacted affidavit said that former President Donald Trump's team was notified that his Florida home was not considered a secure facility.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee obtains secret service communications as Mark Meadows co-operates with DoJ
The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has obtained “thousands” of communications between Secret Service staff around the time of the riot, according to chair Bennie Thompson.Mr Thompson said he and his members are now in possession of “thousands of exhibits” including text messages and radio traffic between agents working on 5 and 6 January 2021.It is unclear what if any materials included in the data are new to the committee, but the announcement comes after two months of back-and-forth between the panel and the service after it emerged that the latter had deleted...
Honig: DOJ's subpoena to Mark Meadows is potentially a 'major breakthrough'
Sources tell CNN that former White House Chief of Staff official Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena from the Department of Justice. CNN’s Elie Honig explains why this subpoena could potentially be a “major breakthrough.”
DOJ Reportedly Subpoenaed Dozens of Former Trump Aides in Recent Days, Suggesting New Phase of Jan. 6 Probe
The U.S. Department of Justice has issued an estimated 40 subpoenas to former aides and campaign staffers of President Donald Trump in recent days, The New York Times reports — a signal that the federal investigation into the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots is progressing rapidly. According to...
Lindsey Graham called Trump a 'lying motherfucker' but added that he's 'a lot of fun to hang with': book
Sen. Lindsey Graham called Trump a liar but added that he's a "lot of fun to hang out with." Graham's remarks appear in an upcoming book about Trump written by two journalists. Other Trump allies, like White House strategist Steve Bannon, have also characterized Trump as a liar. Sen. Lindsey...
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming
Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
GOP Rep. Michael McCaul says Trump has a 'different set of rules' regarding the declassification of documents
"I have lived in the classified world most of my professional career, I personally wouldn't do that," McCaul said of taking classified materials home.
Trump was likely behind a false statement to the DOJ about secret documents being held at Mar-a-Lago, legal analysts say
New information from the affidavit used in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search was revealed Tuesday. Legal analysts said it suggested Trump approved a false statement by his lawyer. The FBI is investigating Trump over his retention of top secret documents after leaving office. New details from the affidavit used in the...
Here are the 4 people who Trump and the DOJ proposed to be the special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents
The DOJ and Trump's legal team each named two proposed special masters: Barbara S. Jones, Thomas B. Griffith, Raymond J. Dearie, and Paul Huck, Jr.
Team Trump lashes out at DOJ leaks after report Donald had nation's nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
Republican allies of former President Donald Trump have hammered the Justice Department for leaks after it was reported another country's top secret nuclear information was found in the raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers object to DOJ's nominations for special master
Former President Donald Trump's legal team is objecting to the Department of Justice's proposed candidates for special master. Monday's filing did not specify but says there are "specific reasons" for the objection. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks down the filing and its impact on the Mar-a-Lago investigation, as well as the latest from the Jan. 6 committee.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shuts down Fox News reporter
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, ended up in a testy exchange with a Fox News correspondent after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in Friday’s daily briefing.“I was just asked about this question, that’s already been asked and answered,” Ms Jean-Pierre said when repeatedly questioned why Joe Biden “turned down a plan” to move migrants from the communities where they entered the US to other parts of the country to relieve overcrowding in those areas.“I literally just answered that question... we’re moving on.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Lindsey Graham’s warning of ‘riots’ if Trump prosecuted is ‘incredibly irresponsible’, former DoJ official says
A former top official in the US Department of Justice has condemned Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for suggesting there would be "riots in the streets" if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted in connection to a trove of sensitive US government documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort. Former Assistant Attorney General for National Security Mary McCord appeared on CNN's New Day to criticise what she calls a "veiled threat" made by Mr Graham. “I think it’s incredibly irresponsible for an elected official to basically make veiled threats of violence, just if law enforcement and the Department of Justice and...
National Archives warns it is 'not certain' that Trump has surrendered all the presidential records he removed from the White House
National Archives staff have told the House Oversight Committee that they are 'not certain' Donald Trump surrendered all the presidential records he removed from the White House - even after the Mar-a-Lago raid. House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney revealed the concerns in a letter Tuesday written to acting Archivist...
Washington Examiner
Trump asks judge to reject DOJ’s request to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers have asked a federal judge to reject the Department of Justice's continued attempts to press on with its review of documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residents, according to a new filing. “In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out...
Mark Meadows Becomes Most Senior Trump Official to Comply With DOJ Jan. 6 Subpoena
Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has complied with a Department of Justice subpoena connected to its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, CNN reports. Citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, the outlet claims that Meadows provided the same materials he previously handed over to the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Meadows is the highest-ranking Trump official reported to have responded to a subpoena linked to the DOJ inquiry. Meadows gave thousands of emails and text messages to House investigators last year before he stopped cooperating, withholding hundreds of messages on the claim of executive privilege.
Donald Trump Rages as DOJ Appeals Special Master Decision
The DOJ also seeks to review classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, arguing they are needed to determine if there was a national security risk.
Ex-White House chief of staff Meadows complies with subpoena - CNN
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who served under Donald Trump, has complied with a subpoena from the Justice Department’s investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
