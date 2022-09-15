SEE IT: First look at British actress Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston in ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ biopic

Read full article on original website
Model claims Adam Levine asked to name baby after her following affair
An Instagram model who claims she had an affair with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has alleged that he asked to name his new baby after her. Sumner Stroh, a 23-year-old model, made the allegations in a TikTok video on Monday. “I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she began. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”While she did not clarify how long ago the alleged relationship took place, she went on to state that the man was the Maroon 5 frontman and...
Weezer Teases ‘SZNZ: Winter’ Album at Secret Club Show in Los Angeles
“Think of this less of as a show, and more like an open rehearsal,” Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo told the packed house at the tiny, iconic club Troubadour in Los Angeles on Monday night (Sept. 19), where his much-beloved band played a semi-secret, deep-cut packed set under the name Goat Punishment — no phones allowed. “We’re gonna play a lot of stuff you may not expect to hear, and we’re not going to play a bunch of stuff you probably did expect to hear.” Truth in advertising: over the course of 90 minutes, the band debuted an entire new album, “SZNZ:...
