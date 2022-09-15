ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

'This is my life. This is my career': Hundreds of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees in search of new jobs after transformation announcement

 2 days ago
True Patriot Dem
1d ago

When society allows big monopolies like Cleveland Clinic & University and now even Metro to try to eliminate completion and deny the community the ability to have more choices and more reasonable medical costs. Many years ago CC ran St. Luke’s and other choices to close. Now we are being herded while also being fleeced by these big hospitals with all of the added fees being charged. I’m old enough to see a repeat from the Reagan era happening b/4 our eyes again. I’m disgusted that a basic human right of healthcare is being taken out of our reach. Free healthcare for all.

Cleveland Jewish News

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
Cleveland Jewish News

University Heights man who held prayer in home sues city, mayor

A man is suing the city of University Heights and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan in his individual and official capacity in federal court, alleging civil rights violations after he was singled out for selective enforcement of city ordinances and his attempts to hold Jewish prayer services in his home were shut down.
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
whbc.com

Family Seeks GoFundMe Assistance After Fatal Accident

LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of a Lake Township man killed in an accident in Jackson Township last weekend has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for memorial expenses. 53-year-old John Pappas is the father of Steph Pappas, a popular YouTube personality. The...
WKYC

Warrensville Heights City School District files motion with Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider decision on tax sharing with Beachwood schools

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 6, 2022. The Warrensville Heights City School District has filed a motion to reconsider with the Ohio Supreme Court following a recent case decision involving tax-sharing with the Beachwood City School District. The motion...
