The plan to give Huntsville teens their own place to rock-out to heavy-metal
“Every teenager needs a mosh pit in their life,” long-haired, 17-year-old James Johns tells me on a recent afternoon. The drummer for local heavy metal band Wretched Angel, Johns is hoping to get momentum going for more all-ages rock shows in Huntsville. The city is currently without a dedicated...
WAFF
Get ready for a dream show when “Dreamgirls” takes the stage in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get ready for your dreams to come true when the cast of “Dreamgirls” takes the stage at the VBC in Huntsville!. The beloved show is kicking off Theatre Huntsville’s 25th season with two weekends of shows. The musical follows the story...
Oktoberfest kicks off on the Arsenal
After a two year hiatus from the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back and celebrating 25 years at Redstone Arsenal.
uabsports.com
UAB Places 25th at North Alabama Showcase
HUNTSVILLE – The UAB Cross Country team finished the North Alabama Showcase in John Hunt Park on Friday Morning in Huntsville, closing out the race 25th overall. "This meet provides some of the best competition in the nation; it gives a preview of what the Regional Championship will look like and where we need to improve," said Head Coach Maryn Lowry. "Our second pack moved closer to our top three and now we work on moving the whole group up in the race. The Loyola Lakefront Invitational will provide some great teams from the Midwest region to compete with; teams we do not usually race against. It will give us the opportunity to improve on competing closer to the front of the race."
19 places to get spooked, scared, and scream this Halloween season 👻
Are you ready to scream?
Galaxy of Lights returning to Huntsville Botanical Garden, here’s when they’ll be on
Guests will have more opportunities to walk through the annual Galaxy of Lights in 2022.
Photos: Decatur is 5-0 after beating Hazel Green in Alabama football showdown
DECATUR, Ala. — Ellis Dickman threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help lead Decatur to a 48-14 win over Hazel Green on Friday night. With the victory Decatur improved to 5-0 on the season. Dayton Swoopes added two touchdown runs for Decatur, while Armond Caldwell had two rushing TDs ...
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics
Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
Bankston Motor Homes opens new $15 million location in Etowah County
Bankston Motor Homes today opened its newest showroom off Interstate 59 in Attalla - a sprawling, $15 million, 49,000-square-foot facility situated on 26 acres. The dealership has locations in Huntsville, Warrior, and Florence, as well as Nashville and Ardmore, Tenn. Gov. Kay Ivey attended today’s grand opening, touting the company...
One dead in Rainsville motorcycle crash
Authorities say one person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle in Rainsville Saturday morning.
Bobcat seen near Huntsville apartments: ‘I’m not walking out here again’
A Huntsville man saw a bobcat near his apartment complex Tuesday and says that’s it for walks outside even though the cat “was not aggressive.”. Shawn Green told WHNT he saw the bobcat near an apartment complex on Plummer Road as he was going to pick up his children from school. He didn’t say which apartment complex.
‘MomsMart’ sale to benefit Huntsville Hospital NICU
Almost anything and everyone can be found at "MomsMart" — a semi-annual consignment sale for baby equipment.
franchising.com
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates New Alabama Opening
Slim Chickens Continues National Expansion with Restaurant Opening in Huntsville. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 11594 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Legends Development is at the forefront of the opening.
1 dead after falling 60 feet at High Falls Park
Emergency crews responded to a fatal fall at High Falls Park on Saturday afternoon.
themadisonrecord.com
Coaches White and McGehee speak in ‘Sittin’ With the Supe’
MADISON – In “Sittin’ With the Supe” on Sept. 9, Dr. Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools, met Madison’s head coaches for high school football — Kelvis White at Bob Jones and Chad McGehee at James Clemens. Nichols uses the podcast to delve...
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities restore power in downtown Huntsville after outage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities responded to a power outage in downtown Huntsville. The outage impacted customers from I-565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to California Street. As of 11:45 a.m., power has been restored.
themadisonrecord.com
Master Gardeners set for Fall Plant Sale on Sept. 24
MADISON COUNTY – Healthy and hearty plants for inside or outside a home will be offered at the Fall Plant Sale by Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA. The sale venue will be Madison County Farmers Market, 1022 Cook Ave. in Huntsville on Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WAAY-TV
Hispanic Heritage Month: A diverse community grows in North Alabama
The Hispanic community in Alabama has been growing steadily and quickly over the last decade. “North Alabama is changing, and it is changing fast,” Briseida Ruelas with the Hispanic/Latino Advisory Council said. According to the U.S. Census Bureau report from 2020, 5.3% of people identify as Hispanic in Alabama....
AL.com
