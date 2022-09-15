ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
uabsports.com

UAB Places 25th at North Alabama Showcase

HUNTSVILLE – The UAB Cross Country team finished the North Alabama Showcase in John Hunt Park on Friday Morning in Huntsville, closing out the race 25th overall. "This meet provides some of the best competition in the nation; it gives a preview of what the Regional Championship will look like and where we need to improve," said Head Coach Maryn Lowry. "Our second pack moved closer to our top three and now we work on moving the whole group up in the race. The Loyola Lakefront Invitational will provide some great teams from the Midwest region to compete with; teams we do not usually race against. It will give us the opportunity to improve on competing closer to the front of the race."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Memphis, AL
Huntsville, AL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Hall#Music Industry#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Bluegrass Music#Women In Music#Sidetracks#Orion#Italian#Church St S W
AL.com

Foundry developer seeks to capitalize on Huntsville’s economics

Important pieces of a revitalization effort near downtown Huntsville are expected to be completed by spring. The Foundry, a mixed-use apartment community off Governors Drive that also includes townhomes is nearing completion, according to JC Darby, development manager of The Beach Company. The community is adjacent to the Stovehouse District...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
AL.com

Bobcat seen near Huntsville apartments: ‘I’m not walking out here again’

A Huntsville man saw a bobcat near his apartment complex Tuesday and says that’s it for walks outside even though the cat “was not aggressive.”. Shawn Green told WHNT he saw the bobcat near an apartment complex on Plummer Road as he was going to pick up his children from school. He didn’t say which apartment complex.
franchising.com

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates New Alabama Opening

Slim Chickens Continues National Expansion with Restaurant Opening in Huntsville. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 11594 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Legends Development is at the forefront of the opening.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Coaches White and McGehee speak in ‘Sittin’ With the Supe’

MADISON – In “Sittin’ With the Supe” on Sept. 9, Dr. Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools, met Madison’s head coaches for high school football — Kelvis White at Bob Jones and Chad McGehee at James Clemens. Nichols uses the podcast to delve...
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Master Gardeners set for Fall Plant Sale on Sept. 24

MADISON COUNTY – Healthy and hearty plants for inside or outside a home will be offered at the Fall Plant Sale by Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA. The sale venue will be Madison County Farmers Market, 1022 Cook Ave. in Huntsville on Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Hispanic Heritage Month: A diverse community grows in North Alabama

The Hispanic community in Alabama has been growing steadily and quickly over the last decade. “North Alabama is changing, and it is changing fast,” Briseida Ruelas with the Hispanic/Latino Advisory Council said. According to the U.S. Census Bureau report from 2020, 5.3% of people identify as Hispanic in Alabama....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
58K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy