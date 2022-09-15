Read full article on original website
SU Volleyball opens by taking down rival Shepherd
The Shippensburg University volleyball team won its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opener in a thrilling Friday night matchup against Shepherd, 3-1, at Heiges Field House. Set scores were 25-14, 21-25, 25-10 and 27-25. How it happened. Shippensburg (7-7, 1-0 PSAC East) was led by sophomores Kat Negron...
Jeff Lougee, Parker Sample and O-line lead Mechanicsburg to first win against Susquehanna Twp.
Mechanicsburg struggled into Friday’s game at Susquehanna Township beat up, winless and coming off a tough, one-point loss to Red Land. The Indians, on the other hand, were 2-1 and coming off their first two wins — last week’s scheduled game against Middletown, which cancelled its season amid a hazing investigation, counted as a forfeit win — in a near two-year span.
Cole Bartram, Northern get physical and hand Shippensburg its first loss
Northern spent most of the week in the build to Friday’s showdown with Shippensburg talking about getting physical. There is an old saying about talk being cheap, and Shippensburg probably wishes it would have held up in Dillsburg Friday night. Because the Polar Bears didn’t just talk it.
Tavon Cooper carries G-A over Waynesboro
GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim, trying to halt an eight-year losing streak to its rival, Waynesboro, found itself in a 21-21 tie in the third quarter Friday night. Then running back Tavon Cooper took over and worked some magic, helping the Blue Devils prevail 35-21 in their Mid Penn Colonial opener at Kaley Field.
SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week: State College vs Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — State College came to play as they took down Altoona 55-14 in the battle of unbeaten in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week. Two prominent 3-0 teams faced off at Mansion Park Friday at 7 p.m. Friday’s game was also the Gold Ribbon Game which honors Dawn Morden, a 1974 Altoona […]
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/16/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The fourth week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Four potential ‘upsets’ in week 4, plus Cumberland Valley’s Paddy Hernjak, coach Josh Oswalt on early success
We mentioned Cumberland Valley’s brisk beginning to the 2022 high school football season. So, naturally, spending a little time with two of the architects behind the Eagles’ 3-0 record is appropriate. On this edition of the Pa. HSFB Report, we caught up with WR-DB Paddy Hernjak and head...
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know
Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?. A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:
John Eric Danglo obituary 1990~2022
John Eric Danglo, 32, formerly of Shippensburg, recently of Dover, departed this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 8, 1990, in Bristol, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a son of Debra Danglo-Griffis. John was currently working at Tristate Commercial Doors and Services, Gettysburg. A...
William H Cressler obituary 1937~2022
William H Cressler, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born Thursday, August 26, 1937 in Shippensburg, PA. William was a son of the late Frank S. and Anna Mary Brinkerhoff Cressler. Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Shippensburg and attended the King...
Wesley E Negley obituary 1941~2022
Wesley E Negley, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1941 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Kenneth Eugene and Nellie Mae (Barrick) Negley. Wesley retired from Shippensburg University as a plumbing foreman after 35+...
CVBA Announces Awards Honoring Young Professionals
This evening the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance hosted the 2022 Young Professional Awards at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle. There were several different categories of awards, including Nonprofit Young Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, ATHENA Young Professional Award, Rising Star Award, Volunteer of the Year, and Young Professional Employer of the Year.
William E “Barry” Brake Jr. 1932~2022
Mr. William E “Barry” Brake Jr., 90, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday evening, September 13, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born February 16, 1932 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William E. Brake, Sr. and Margaret E. (Patterson) Sheffler. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Neva J Everts obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Neva J Everts (Poper), 74, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in her home. Born November 1, 1947, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Ruth E. (Halstead) Poper, and the last of her immediate family. She graduated from Greencastle...
Lorraine C Barkdoll obituary 1937~2022
Mrs. Lorraine C Barkdoll (Hampton), 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 7, 1937 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Frances C. (Shockey) Hampton. She and her husband, the late Richard...
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
Joanne L Gunder obituary 1942~2022
Joanne L Gunder (Durick), 79, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 12, 1942 in Thurmont, MD she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah (Toms) Durick. She was a graduate of Thurmont High School with the Class of 1960....
Meet Malena Ramirez, the theatrical, roller skating dancing queen from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — She can dance, she can jive, she’s having the time of her life! Meet Malena Ramirez, by day she’s a comedian, actress and theater professor at Penn State University, and a professional roller skater by night. Well…maybe she’s not technically a “professional” roller skater, but she’s pretty dang good, and a lot of fun to watch. If you live in the State College area, you’ve probably seen Malena skating around Blue Course Drive or skating through town in the State College PRIDE parade.
Roy J Dangler obituary 1940~2022
Roy J Dangler, age 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the York Hospital on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Born in Scotland, PA on July 26, 1940, he was the son of the late Mervin L. and Nellie Clippinger Dangler. Roy was a 1959 graduate of CASHS. He went...
Dorothy Louise Mellott “Gram” 1941~2022
Dorothy Louise Mellott “Gram”, 80, of Needmore, PA passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, comfortably in the presence of loved ones. She was welcomed into this world on December 20, 1941, in Johnstown, PA, and was the daughter of Ralph L. and Emily L. (Miller) Mellott. In addition...
