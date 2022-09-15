Read full article on original website
Jack Perry
4d ago
Zionsville Town Council has a fiduciary duty to refer this criminal matter of conversion to the Boone County Prosecutor’s office.
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Schools wants people to weigh in on charter school proposal
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A public hearing for a new charter school in Hamilton County is set for Wednesday. Parents, community members and schools can weigh in Wednesday on Valor Classical Academy, a proposed charter school. The hearing will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 251 Pennsylvania Parkway.
Indianapolis Recorder
Mayor Hogsett signs property tax relief proposal, relief coming to 90% of single-family households
Indianapolis residents can expect a little relief on their property tax bill next spring. Mayor Joe Hogsett, City-County Council President Vop Osili and Riverside neighborhood residents came together Sept. 14 to celebrate the signing and passage of Proposal 310. The proposal, which is set to allocate funding to property tax relief for Marion County homeowners, was approved unanimously by the City-County Council on Sept. 12.
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Schools want parents and community members to weigh in on Valor charter school
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A public hearing for a new charter school in Hamilton County is set for tomorrow. Parents, community members and schools will be able to weigh in on Valor Classical Academy, a proposed charter school Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Pennsylvania Pkwy in Carmel.
WISH-TV
Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier will not seek reelection
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — After six years as mayor of Lawrence, Steve Collier announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection. “Even though I will not be seeking re-election, there remains just a little over a year before the next Mayor of Lawrence will be sworn in. You should expect that I and every member of my team will keep working diligently to keep Lawrence moving in the right direction,” Collier said in a statement Tuesday.
Inside Indiana Business
Economic development moving ahead in Muncie
With a series of economic development announcements that is the envy of many communities, Delaware County is on a hot streak. A traditionally industrial and agricultural county with a growing emphasis on technology and modern manufacturing, Muncie and Delaware County are attracting U.S. and international investment with an impressive record of “wins” in the past few months. Delaware County Commissioner James King has more.
WISH-TV
Projects announced Monday in Carmel nearly $1 billion
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
WISH-TV
Hamilton Heights School district fully staffed with bus drivers
ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton Heights school district is fully staffed with bus drivers despite other central Indiana school districts facing driver shortages. Of the 2,291 students that Hamilton Heights serves, around 1,200 students ride the bus during the week for school. For the last two weeks, the public school district serving northern Hamilton County hasn’t had to worry about not being able to get their kids to and from school.
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
WLFI.com
100+ locals out of work after shake-up at Evonik
SHADELAND, Ind. (WLFI) — More than 100 local union workers could be jobless at the end of the month after Evonik switched maintenance providers at its Tippecanoe Laboratories. According to an internal email provided to News 18, Evonik notified staff on Friday about the switch to Germany-based Bilfinger after...
WISH-TV
Bloomington police searching for armed person hiding in sewer system
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police near Indiana University’s campus are searching for an armed suspect who is barricaded in an underground sewer system. Indiana University Bloomington says an armed subject has entered the storm drain off campus near First and Walnut streets. The Indiana University Police Department says it is not an active-shooter situation.
WISH-TV
Frustration mounts in Muncie as railroad construction closes crossings
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour says the city government was told by Norfolk Southern the main railroad track in Muncie would be repaired. Originally, the company wanted to do it all at once before the city government convinced Norfolk Southern to do it in sections. Now,...
WISH-TV
Crumbling stairs among $7M in fixes for Soldiers & Sailors Monument
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The stairs at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle are literally crumbling before Hoosiers, and the Indiana War Memorial Commission said it will cost Hoosiers $7 million to have it fixed. Stewart Goodwin, executive director of the Indiana War Memorial, said, “The steps, also...
WISH-TV
Man gets 8 years for arsons at Beech Grove Amtrak facility, Greenwood apartments
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Beech Grove man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to arson at the Beech Grove Amtrak facility and at apartments in Greenwood that were receiving federal assistance, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a Tuesday news release. On the...
WISH-TV
Suspect in custody after search for armed person hiding in sewers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle has been apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington. Indiana University police say the suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue on Tuesday and was to be transported to a hospital to be evaluated.
Current Publishing
Citizens Energy Group proposes natural gas hike in Westfield
Residents in Westfield could see their natural gas rates increase by 18% starting next June under a proposal by Citizens Energy Group. The utility company has filed a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to hike rates that would result in an increase of $165 annually for a typical residential customer consuming 735 therms per year, according to testimony filed with the IURC.
shelbycountypost.com
Supply chain issues hamper Shelby Co. Commissioners who receive no bids in effort to buy truck
You may have experienced the very same thing – a major delay in buying a vehicle. Shelby County Commissioners are dealing with the issue again. This time, no bids even submitted for a tri-axle truck the county wants to buy due, in part, to supply chain issues. Commissioner Kevin...
Blow On This – The Breathalyzer Was Invented in Indiana
According to DrunkDrivingPrevention.com, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 1.5 million people are arrested for driving under the influence in any given year. While some individuals driving under the influence are easier for law enforcement officers to spot than others based on visual cues such as having a hard time keeping their vehicle in its lane, anyone pulled over for suspected drinking and driving is administered a field sobriety test which includes the use of a device created right here in Indiana — the breathalyzer.
Parents, students concerned after alleged attack on Warren Central student
Students and parents are upset and concerned after a Warren Central Student says she was badly beaten by her classmates.
Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in ‘unacceptable’ living conditions
A concerned woman's plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges.
WISH-TV
ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
