LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — After six years as mayor of Lawrence, Steve Collier announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection. “Even though I will not be seeking re-election, there remains just a little over a year before the next Mayor of Lawrence will be sworn in. You should expect that I and every member of my team will keep working diligently to keep Lawrence moving in the right direction,” Collier said in a statement Tuesday.

LAWRENCE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO