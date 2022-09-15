Read full article on original website
New Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital unit specializes in elderly care
Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital expands senior care with the Adult Care of Elders unit. (Courtesy Memorial Hermann) Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital introduced the new Adult Care for Elders unit, a division of the hospital designed to address issues specific to older patients, on Sept. 19. “Collaboration among our physician, employee...
Residents partner with city to donate quilts to veterans
League City is partnering with area residents to bring awareness to wounded veterans. (Courtesy city of League City) League City is partnering with area residents to bring awareness to wounded veterans. Sheryl Hayslip-Bahena from Teo’s Treasures Quilt Shop in Dickinson and Mitzi Leatherman are working to collect 500 handmade quilts...
Right at Home Northwest Houston provides support and safety for loved ones
Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. As a Certified Senior Advisor and long-time caregiver, Sandi Heintz has dedicated her life to helping others. Her business, Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. The Right at Home philosophy allows those they serve to remain in their homes for as long as possible.
Blue Jay Interiors to bring residential, small commercial design services to Tomball
The full-service interior design business aims to open its office in mid-October. (Madison Timberlake/Courtesy of Blue Jay Interiors) Blue Jay Interiors is opening an office at 18365 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. 100, Tomball, in mid-October, according to co-owner Stephanie Jones. The full-service interior design business offers services for residential and small commercial spaces. 281-731-5431. www.bluejayinteriors.com.
Volkswagen Cypress to open new facility this fall
Volkswagen Cypress' sales operations will relocate to FM 1960 in the coming months. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is underway on a new facility for Volkswagen Cypress, 19550 Hwy. 290, Houston. The dealership’s sales operations will move into the new location at 11411 FM 1960 W., Houston, this fall, and the service side of the business will move to 10828 Steepletop Drive, Houston, in spring 2023, according to a statement on its website. 281-532-8824. www.vwcypress.com.
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers services at new location in Cy-Fair
Swimming pool retailer Pinch A Penny opened a new location in CyFair Towne Center on Sept. 16. (Courtesy Pexels) Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa opened a new store Sept. 16 in CyFair Towne Center at 1773 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The store offers pool maintenance and repair services as well as pool renovations, leak detections, pressure washing, landscape lighting and other similar services. This new location is the 14th for the Houston area and the 25th for the state, according to a release for the company.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
TxDOT launches new travel app for Houston
The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which offers users a variety of different travel options to optimize commutes in the Greater Houston area. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
See retail, office and industrial occupancy trends in The Woodlands area in September
Among commercial real estate sectors in The Woodlands area in September, vacancy rates are up in office space compared to last year. (Courtesy Pexels) Despite higher office vacancies in The Woodlands area as of Sept. 2 than in the third quarter of 2021, an additional five office buildings were under construction in September, according to information from Caldwell Cos. Industrial vacancies remained the same year over year, and retail saw occupancy levels grow compared to the previous year. Here is a look at monthly occupancy among the three sectors as well as current overall space available and buildings under construction.
Longtime business owner brings specialty meats to Katy-based Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market
These are a handful of the types of meats sold at Cherry Block. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Felix Florez brings his 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to specialty Texas-raised meats with Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market in Katy. “I like to do things right. I...
Crews clear land for new multifamily project coming to Richmond Avenue
Construction crews with Arch-Con Corporation have begun work on a new multifamily project by developer Shelter Companies slated for 701 Richmond Ave., Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction crews with Arch-Con Corporation have begun work on a new multifamily project by developer Shelter Companies slated for 701 Richmond Ave., Houston.
Paddington British Private School expands to include third grade in The Woodlands area
Located on Sawdust Road, Paddington British Private School now serves students up to third grade. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Paddington British Private School, located at 2010 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands, expanded to include third grade as well as applications for fourth grade in the 2022-23 school year, according to Head of School Sarah Kimmel. The facility converted several buildings and added an additional building as part of its expansion. The school focuses on a British model of reading education with an emphasis on phonics as well as teaching about British culture. 281-292-0654. www.paddingtonbritishschool.com.
Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates second Sugar Land location with free washes
The chain has over 155 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and Utah. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Quick Quack Car Wash opened its second Sugar Land location at 7510 Hwy. 90, holding a soft opening Aug. 4 and a grand opening Sept. 13. The car wash chain provides fast, guided service and brushless technology. It is offering 12 days of free car washes from Sept. 14-25 to celebrate the opening.
Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness to soon bring services to Sugar Land, Missouri City
A new pharmacy bringing a wide range of services to Riverstone, Sienna and surrounding Sugar Land and Missouri City communities, will soon open. (Courtesy Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness) A new pharmacy will soon bring a wide variety of services to Sugar Land and Missouri City. Locally owned community pharmacy Riverstone...
Houston area officials consider local impact of mental health challenges, student loan relief
Harris and Montgomery counties are investing in support for mental health. (Courtesy Alex Green/Pexels) On the Sept. 16 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Anna Lotz discusses how Harris and Montgomery counties, along with a number of local businesses and nonprofits, are working to address growing calls for mental health assistance in the community. Also, reporter Wesley Gardner drops by to explain the local impact of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Old Pearland Farmers Market to celebrate one-year anniversary
The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Old Pearland Farmers Market will celebrate its one-year anniversary Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its regular location at Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Parkway. The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. Plus, visitors can enjoy local face painters and a bounce house during the anniversary market. https://oldpearlandfarmers.wixsite.com/opfm.
Tomball hosts first naturalization ceremony on Constitution Day, swearing in 64 new U.S. citizens
Students from Tomball High School’s Naval JROTC presented the flags for the Star-Spangled Banner sung by Lisa Morales, chair of the LSC-Tomball Music Department, during the Sept. 17 naturalization ceremony in Tomball. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Sixty-four new U.S. citizens were sworn in Sept. 17 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s...
Houston approves $2M toward operation of new homeless navigation center
A building on Jensen Drive will be turned into a homeless services center. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) In an 15-1 vote, the Houston City Council approved an agreement between the city and a local homelessness services organization for the operation of a new navigation center in Houston's Fifth Ward. As...
Urban Bricks Kitchen opens its second Houston location in League City
The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings. (Courtesy Urban Bricks Pizza) Urban Bricks Kitchen opened a store in League City at 2456 Marina Bay Drive. The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings and dough made in-house. The new location is the second based in Houston, the first being in The Woodlands area. www.urbanbrickskitchen.com.
