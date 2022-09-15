ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Right at Home Northwest Houston provides support and safety for loved ones

Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. As a Certified Senior Advisor and long-time caregiver, Sandi Heintz has dedicated her life to helping others. Her business, Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. The Right at Home philosophy allows those they serve to remain in their homes for as long as possible.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Blue Jay Interiors to bring residential, small commercial design services to Tomball

The full-service interior design business aims to open its office in mid-October. (Madison Timberlake/Courtesy of Blue Jay Interiors) Blue Jay Interiors is opening an office at 18365 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. 100, Tomball, in mid-October, according to co-owner Stephanie Jones. The full-service interior design business offers services for residential and small commercial spaces. 281-731-5431. www.bluejayinteriors.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Volkswagen Cypress to open new facility this fall

Volkswagen Cypress' sales operations will relocate to FM 1960 in the coming months. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is underway on a new facility for Volkswagen Cypress, 19550 Hwy. 290, Houston. The dealership’s sales operations will move into the new location at 11411 FM 1960 W., Houston, this fall, and the service side of the business will move to 10828 Steepletop Drive, Houston, in spring 2023, according to a statement on its website. 281-532-8824. www.vwcypress.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers services at new location in Cy-Fair

Swimming pool retailer Pinch A Penny opened a new location in CyFair Towne Center on Sept. 16. (Courtesy Pexels) Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa opened a new store Sept. 16 in CyFair Towne Center at 1773 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The store offers pool maintenance and repair services as well as pool renovations, leak detections, pressure washing, landscape lighting and other similar services. This new location is the 14th for the Houston area and the 25th for the state, according to a release for the company.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

TxDOT launches new travel app for Houston

The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which offers users a variety of different travel options to optimize commutes in the Greater Houston area. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

See retail, office and industrial occupancy trends in The Woodlands area in September

Among commercial real estate sectors in The Woodlands area in September, vacancy rates are up in office space compared to last year. (Courtesy Pexels) Despite higher office vacancies in The Woodlands area as of Sept. 2 than in the third quarter of 2021, an additional five office buildings were under construction in September, according to information from Caldwell Cos. Industrial vacancies remained the same year over year, and retail saw occupancy levels grow compared to the previous year. Here is a look at monthly occupancy among the three sectors as well as current overall space available and buildings under construction.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Paddington British Private School expands to include third grade in The Woodlands area

Located on Sawdust Road, Paddington British Private School now serves students up to third grade. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Paddington British Private School, located at 2010 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands, expanded to include third grade as well as applications for fourth grade in the 2022-23 school year, according to Head of School Sarah Kimmel. The facility converted several buildings and added an additional building as part of its expansion. The school focuses on a British model of reading education with an emphasis on phonics as well as teaching about British culture. 281-292-0654. www.paddingtonbritishschool.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates second Sugar Land location with free washes

The chain has over 155 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and Utah. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Quick Quack Car Wash opened its second Sugar Land location at 7510 Hwy. 90, holding a soft opening Aug. 4 and a grand opening Sept. 13. The car wash chain provides fast, guided service and brushless technology. It is offering 12 days of free car washes from Sept. 14-25 to celebrate the opening.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston area officials consider local impact of mental health challenges, student loan relief

Harris and Montgomery counties are investing in support for mental health. (Courtesy Alex Green/Pexels) On the Sept. 16 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Anna Lotz discusses how Harris and Montgomery counties, along with a number of local businesses and nonprofits, are working to address growing calls for mental health assistance in the community. Also, reporter Wesley Gardner drops by to explain the local impact of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Old Pearland Farmers Market to celebrate one-year anniversary

The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Old Pearland Farmers Market will celebrate its one-year anniversary Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its regular location at Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Parkway. The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. Plus, visitors can enjoy local face painters and a bounce house during the anniversary market. https://oldpearlandfarmers.wixsite.com/opfm.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball hosts first naturalization ceremony on Constitution Day, swearing in 64 new U.S. citizens

Students from Tomball High School’s Naval JROTC presented the flags for the Star-Spangled Banner sung by Lisa Morales, chair of the LSC-Tomball Music Department, during the Sept. 17 naturalization ceremony in Tomball. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Sixty-four new U.S. citizens were sworn in Sept. 17 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Urban Bricks Kitchen opens its second Houston location in League City

The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings. (Courtesy Urban Bricks Pizza) Urban Bricks Kitchen opened a store in League City at 2456 Marina Bay Drive. The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings and dough made in-house. The new location is the second based in Houston, the first being in The Woodlands area. www.urbanbrickskitchen.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
