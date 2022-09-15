Read full article on original website
CNY cross country meet canceled after student falsely reports seeing man with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — An Oneida County cross country meet was canceled Saturday after a student falsely reported seeing a man armed with a gun near school grounds, police said. New Hartford police working security at the meet were alerted about the armed man at about 10 a.m. at...
WKTV
Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
CNY student who made threat on school bus arrested, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A Vernon Verona Sherrill student was arrested Thursday after the student made a threat on a school bus, deputies said. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called at about noon to the VVS High School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. VVS...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man faced with swath of charges for allegedly assaulting female during domestic incident
LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with a swath of charges that trace back to reports of a domestic incident in the town of Lee. Josey C. Shultz, 32, of Lee, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office this past Monday. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a weapon; along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing in the second-degree and a violation of harassment in the second-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man allegedly sent threatening message to victim in Martinsburg, deputies say
MARTINSBURG- A man from Lewis County is accused of harassment after threatening a victim earlier this week, authorities say. Joshua Young, 31, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (communicating a threat).
localsyr.com
Jefferson County woman riding a bicycle dies after crashing into a car
TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 28-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle is dead after colliding with a car in Jefferson County. New York State Police responded to the bicycle and motor vehicle crash on Route 11 around 2:43 p.m. on Friday. The investigation revealed Jean Winchell...
Gloversville man accused of menacing with tire iron
A Gloversville man was arrested for menacing in the second degree.
Almost 200 guns, 50 pounds of ammo, turned in at Camillus gun buyback
Camillus, N.Y. — Almost 200 guns were turned in at a “no questions asked” gun buyback event hosted by the Camillus Police Department and New York State Attorney General’s Office. People brought 172 unwanted or non-working guns to a buyback event Saturday in exchange for gift...
Solvay man robbed gas station and bank two days apart, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Solvay man was arrested Monday after police identified him as the suspect in two robberies in DeWitt. Isaiah Richardson, 25, was walking on Park Avenue in Syracuse with a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun when he was arrested Monday, according to a news release from DeWitt police.
Central NY man shot woman, charged with attempted murder, police say
Utica N.Y. - A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot a woman in Utica on Tuesday, police said. Jahques Gadson, of Utica, shot several times toward the woman in the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue, striking her once, according to a news release from the Utica Police Department.
Woman accused in North Side killing was driver, shooting was drive by, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — New details emerged this week in the June killing of Dasheem East including that a 19-year-old woman was driving a car when a passenger opened fire on the man. Arianna Bailey was the driver in the June 20 killing, Assistant District Attorney Michael Whalen said in...
Five-count indictment includes more charges for Karen Eames
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Onondaga County grand jury is adding more to a list of charges for Karen Eames who is the woman accused of helping her husband, a deputy for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, steal money from his office. The five-count indictment filed this week has three additional charges: Two Attempted Grand Larceny […]
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
‘Tragic for Everyone Involved’, Utica PD Official Talks About Fatal Shooting Incident This Week
We're learning more about the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Utica man earlier this week. The fatal shooting has prompted two probes into the response of officers who encountered David Litts at his Neilson Street home armed with a knife, police have said. Litts...
State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart
36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13.
17-year-old arrested for murder in East End bar district
RPD Major Crimes Unit ultimately identified Anthony Grimes as the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday in Auburn, N.Y.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New charges filed against wife of deputy for alleged embezzlement from county
The wife of an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who police said tried to kill her in a murder-suicide in February, is now facing new charges related to theft from the county. According to the Onondaga County district attorney's office, a grandy jury has handed up a five-count indictment...
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman allegedly stole numerous items from three area businesses in the Western Adirondacks: TOWPD
OLD FORGE- A woman from Monroe County is accused of stealing numerous merchandise from local businesses in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Jessica M. Nichols, 39, of Fairport, NY was arrested and charged by the Town of Webb Police Department with three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny. According to Chief...
Did you see road rage shooting on road to Old Forge? Police want to talk to witnesses
Forestport, N.Y. — State police are looking to talk to people captured in surveillance footage who were in the area of a road rage shooting on a road to Old Forge. The people in the photos released are not suspects, according to a state police news release. At about...
whcuradio.com
Rochester murder suspect arrested in Auburn
AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Rochester murder suspect has been arrested in Auburn. Investigators say Anthony Grimes was stopped Tuesday for illegally riding a motorized bicycle. The 17-year-old was identified as the killer of Yasier Clark, a 24-year-old woman in Rochester who authorities say was targeted by Grimes in June.
