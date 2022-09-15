Read full article on original website
Crews recover pilot’s body, plane from Lake Hartwell
Crews have recovered the body of a pilot who was killed when a plane crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
Punta Gorda Airport becomes exclusive military fuel contractor for SWFL
More military aircraft will be seen in the skies above Charlotte County after the Punta Gorda airport sealed a deal to be the exclusive fuel contractor for the region.
WINKNEWS.com
Security footage of kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Blvd
Security footage of the kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Boulevard on Friday. A woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard when police say a man threatened her with a knife stole her truck, and drove away with her 3-year-old son inside. The boy was found...
WINKNEWS.com
Vehicle crashes into home in Port Charlotte; driver injured
A vehicle struck a home in Port Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Broad Ranch Drive. The home has extensive damage, said Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Fire EMS. Todd said the driver was extracted from the vehicle and flown to...
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is starting to open up following a serious crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd near Venice. That crash happened near the 193 milemarker. Crews have managed to let one lane open and officers are controlling traffic. Earlier this afternoon there was a crash...
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
WINKNEWS.com
Homeowner forced to remove stones that keep her driveway from flooding
A woman, tired of the flooding by her front door, decided to fix the problem on her own with step stones. Now the City of Cape Coral wants those stones removed. Sierra Szalay lives on Northwest 15th Street in Cape Coral. She said the flooding happens almost every day in front of her home.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Port Authority officer fired, accused of attempting to meet with a minor
A Port Authority Police Officer is no longer on the job after he got caught up in an undercover sting while out of town. When the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office conducted operation ‘Keystroke’ and the results were quite disturbing. Bill Leeper, a Nassau County sheriff said, “I...
Mysuncoast.com
Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Cadillac driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was northbound on U.S. 41 approaching Cortez Road at about 6 a.m. An...
Man hired to clean up junk dumps trash on the side of a Florida road
A man's been arrested after allegedly dumping a trailer full of trash he was hired to remove onto a Southwest Florida road.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash at 14th Street West and Cortez Road
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed the intersection of 14th Street West and Cortez Road. Multiple vehicles are involved and injuries have been reported. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the area if possible.
28 exotic birds stolen from Punta Gorda rescue could appear anywhere in Florida, police say
More than two dozen birds stolen from a rescue facility in Charlotte County could resurface anywhere around the state, according to police, who are asking dealers to be on alert.
SRO vehicles on display in policing agency competition
A little friendly competition amongst staff at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is uniting students throughout the county.
Mysuncoast.com
DOH-Sarasota tells residents to take precautions against ticks, mosquitos
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With heavy rain expected, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging all residents and visitors to protect themselves from mosquitos and ticks. People who spend a lot of time outdoors are particularly vulnerable. Preventing bites reduces the risk of a person getting infected...
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police recover stolen truck after reaching out for public’s help
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police reached out to the public earlier this month in hopes someone would recognize a stolen vehicle. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Michigan State sticker and police added the truck had a lot of sentimental value for the owner.
Florida schools locked down after suspected ‘swatting’ incident, report says
Several Florida schools were placed on a lockdown Friday after alleged threats were made to them.
WINKNEWS.com
1 person killed in shooting on Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres
Lee County homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on East Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres on Thursday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead. The scene is secure and detectives will be there throughout the morning. One neighbor tells WINK News that...
Mysuncoast.com
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
Fundraiser held for family that lost a mother and son in a crash
Community members in Desoto County came together Saturday afternoon at the Elks Lodge in Arcadia to raise funds for a family that lost two loved ones in a tragic crash.
