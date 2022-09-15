ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Security footage of kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Blvd

Security footage of the kidnapping and carjacking on Palm Beach Boulevard on Friday. A woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard when police say a man threatened her with a knife stole her truck, and drove away with her 3-year-old son inside. The boy was found...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vehicle crashes into home in Port Charlotte; driver injured

A vehicle struck a home in Port Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Broad Ranch Drive. The home has extensive damage, said Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Fire EMS. Todd said the driver was extracted from the vehicle and flown to...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is starting to open up following a serious crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd near Venice. That crash happened near the 193 milemarker. Crews have managed to let one lane open and officers are controlling traffic. Earlier this afternoon there was a crash...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
SARASOTA, FL
Person
Todd Dunn
Mysuncoast.com

Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Cadillac driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was northbound on U.S. 41 approaching Cortez Road at about 6 a.m. An...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches

BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police recover stolen truck after reaching out for public’s help

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police reached out to the public earlier this month in hopes someone would recognize a stolen vehicle. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Michigan State sticker and police added the truck had a lot of sentimental value for the owner.
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person killed in shooting on Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres

Lee County homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on East Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres on Thursday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead. The scene is secure and detectives will be there throughout the morning. One neighbor tells WINK News that...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

