ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

New Sheetz opens in Warren

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXcTB_0hx6cHKf00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The newest Sheetz location has officially opened in Warren.

It’s located at the Corner of East Market Street and North Road. The gas station and convenience store officially opened for business Thursday.

Combine Bros. celebrate grand opening, set sights on future

Construction began back in March.

Customers stopped by Thursday to check it out.

“We had about 250 people here, which is a really big crowd for us for a new store opening,” said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public relations manager. “We are just excited to get this store open.”

The new Warren location is the company’s 66th location in Ohio and 622nd store overall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
mahoningmatters.com

WEEKEND MATTERS | Youngstown Oktoberfest set for Saturday

Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. The inaugural Youngstown Oktoberfest will take place downtown Saturday. Festivities will get underway with the Family Oktoberfest on Phelps Street from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be games...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Sports
Warren, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Warren, OH
Lifestyle
WKBN

What you need to know: Trump in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former President Donald Trump is visiting the Valley Saturday, to campaign with Senate candidate J.D. Vance. The event will be at the Covelli Centre. Like any major event that happens at the Covelli Centre, there will be some rules you’ll need to follow. Like any...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Combine Bros#622nd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
WFMJ.com

See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards

The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
OHIO STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Couple Looking to Buy Home Ends Up Owning Whole Town in Pennsylvania

Riverstone Estate, Foxburg, Pa., the initial purchase that ended up placing ownership of much of the town with a Cleveland couple. When Cleaveland couple Saji Daniel and Shannon McGauley got an invitation in October 2020 from their neighbor, Dr. Lou Keppler, to visit Foxburg, they thought it would just be a nice daily escape from the city. Katherine Clarke, in The Wall Street Journal, chronicled how it lead to a real-estate buying spree.
FOXBURG, PA
WKBN

WKBN

46K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy