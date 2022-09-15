Read full article on original website
SU Volleyball opens by taking down rival Shepherd
The Shippensburg University volleyball team won its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opener in a thrilling Friday night matchup against Shepherd, 3-1, at Heiges Field House. Set scores were 25-14, 21-25, 25-10 and 27-25. How it happened. Shippensburg (7-7, 1-0 PSAC East) was led by sophomores Kat Negron...
Cole Bartram, Northern get physical and hand Shippensburg its first loss
Northern spent most of the week in the build to Friday’s showdown with Shippensburg talking about getting physical. There is an old saying about talk being cheap, and Shippensburg probably wishes it would have held up in Dillsburg Friday night. Because the Polar Bears didn’t just talk it.
Ehrenzeller, Kanagy lead Juniata past Newport
Juniata rode a two-game losing streak into Friday’s matchup with Newport. Waylon Ehrenzeller and Aaron Kanagy made sure it didn’t go to three as each accounted for a pair of touchdowns in a 36-0 win.
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/16/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The fourth week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Tavon Cooper carries G-A over Waynesboro
GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim, trying to halt an eight-year losing streak to its rival, Waynesboro, found itself in a 21-21 tie in the third quarter Friday night. Then running back Tavon Cooper took over and worked some magic, helping the Blue Devils prevail 35-21 in their Mid Penn Colonial opener at Kaley Field.
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #4
Panther Valley - 33 Shenandoah Valley - 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua (1-2) @ North Schuylkill (2-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (1-2) @ Blue Mountain (1-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (1-2) @ Palmerton (2-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove (1-2) @ Northern Lehigh (3-0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic (2-1) @ Line Mountain (0-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lower Moreland (1-2) @...
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know
Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?. A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:
William H Cressler obituary 1937~2022
William H Cressler, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born Thursday, August 26, 1937 in Shippensburg, PA. William was a son of the late Frank S. and Anna Mary Brinkerhoff Cressler. Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Shippensburg and attended the King...
John Eric Danglo obituary 1990~2022
John Eric Danglo, 32, formerly of Shippensburg, recently of Dover, departed this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 8, 1990, in Bristol, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a son of Debra Danglo-Griffis. John was currently working at Tristate Commercial Doors and Services, Gettysburg. A...
CVBA Announces Awards Honoring Young Professionals
This evening the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance hosted the 2022 Young Professional Awards at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle. There were several different categories of awards, including Nonprofit Young Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, ATHENA Young Professional Award, Rising Star Award, Volunteer of the Year, and Young Professional Employer of the Year.
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
Wesley E Negley obituary 1941~2022
Wesley E Negley, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1941 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Kenneth Eugene and Nellie Mae (Barrick) Negley. Wesley retired from Shippensburg University as a plumbing foreman after 35+...
Neva J Everts obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Neva J Everts (Poper), 74, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in her home. Born November 1, 1947, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Ruth E. (Halstead) Poper, and the last of her immediate family. She graduated from Greencastle...
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season
The Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season with featured artist Side Street Strutters on Sunday, September 18 at 3 PM at the Waynesboro High School. This concert is a military appreciation concert, which means all local active and retired military personnel and their families are invited to attend the concert for FREE! To kick off the 85th season, everyone who attends can enjoy a free scoop of Antietam Dairy ice cream, beginning at 1:30 PM. Spread the word!
1,000 Lives Changed at UPMC Altoona
The 1,000th WATCHMAN procedure at UPMC Altoona was completed by teams led by Dr. George Jabbour, medical director, Cardiac Catheterization Lab, UPMC Altoona, and Kristi Montrella, CRNP, MSN, structural heart coordinator and nurse practitioner, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute at UPMC Altoona. The WATCHMAN implant is a one-time, minimally invasive...
Lorraine C Barkdoll obituary 1937~2022
Mrs. Lorraine C Barkdoll (Hampton), 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 7, 1937 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Frances C. (Shockey) Hampton. She and her husband, the late Richard...
Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach
A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in Pennsylvania
A major delivery company is looking to hire thousands of people across Pennsylvania in anticipation of the busy holiday season. If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, UPS might be a good option for you. According to local reports, UPS plans to hire at least 2,800 people in the Harrisburg area alone for the upcoming holiday season.
