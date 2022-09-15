ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, PA

Franklin County Free Press

SU Volleyball opens by taking down rival Shepherd

The Shippensburg University volleyball team won its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opener in a thrilling Friday night matchup against Shepherd, 3-1, at Heiges Field House. Set scores were 25-14, 21-25, 25-10 and 27-25. How it happened. Shippensburg (7-7, 1-0 PSAC East) was led by sophomores Kat Negron...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Tavon Cooper carries G-A over Waynesboro

GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim, trying to halt an eight-year losing streak to its rival, Waynesboro, found itself in a 21-21 tie in the third quarter Friday night. Then running back Tavon Cooper took over and worked some magic, helping the Blue Devils prevail 35-21 in their Mid Penn Colonial opener at Kaley Field.
WAYNESBORO, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #4

Panther Valley - 33 Shenandoah Valley - 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua (1-2) @ North Schuylkill (2-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (1-2) @ Blue Mountain (1-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (1-2) @ Palmerton (2-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove (1-2) @ Northern Lehigh (3-0) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic (2-1) @ Line Mountain (0-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lower Moreland (1-2) @...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

William H Cressler obituary 1937~2022

William H Cressler, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born Thursday, August 26, 1937 in Shippensburg, PA. William was a son of the late Frank S. and Anna Mary Brinkerhoff Cressler. Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Shippensburg and attended the King...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

John Eric Danglo obituary 1990~2022

John Eric Danglo, 32, formerly of Shippensburg, recently of Dover, departed this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 8, 1990, in Bristol, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a son of Debra Danglo-Griffis. John was currently working at Tristate Commercial Doors and Services, Gettysburg. A...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

CVBA Announces Awards Honoring Young Professionals

This evening the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance hosted the 2022 Young Professional Awards at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle. There were several different categories of awards, including Nonprofit Young Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, ATHENA Young Professional Award, Rising Star Award, Volunteer of the Year, and Young Professional Employer of the Year.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Wesley E Negley obituary 1941~2022

Wesley E Negley, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1941 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Kenneth Eugene and Nellie Mae (Barrick) Negley. Wesley retired from Shippensburg University as a plumbing foreman after 35+...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Neva J Everts obituary 1947~2022

Mrs. Neva J Everts (Poper), 74, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in her home. Born November 1, 1947, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Ruth E. (Halstead) Poper, and the last of her immediate family. She graduated from Greencastle...
GREENCASTLE, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
MILLERSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season

The Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season with featured artist Side Street Strutters on Sunday, September 18 at 3 PM at the Waynesboro High School. This concert is a military appreciation concert, which means all local active and retired military personnel and their families are invited to attend the concert for FREE! To kick off the 85th season, everyone who attends can enjoy a free scoop of Antietam Dairy ice cream, beginning at 1:30 PM. Spread the word!
WAYNESBORO, PA
upmc.com

1,000 Lives Changed at UPMC Altoona

The 1,000th WATCHMAN procedure at UPMC Altoona was completed by teams led by Dr. George Jabbour, medical director, Cardiac Catheterization Lab, UPMC Altoona, and Kristi Montrella, CRNP, MSN, structural heart coordinator and nurse practitioner, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute at UPMC Altoona. The WATCHMAN implant is a one-time, minimally invasive...
ALTOONA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lorraine C Barkdoll obituary 1937~2022

Mrs. Lorraine C Barkdoll (Hampton), 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 7, 1937 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Frances C. (Shockey) Hampton. She and her husband, the late Richard...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc23.com

Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach

A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

