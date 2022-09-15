ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

Don’t Fumble Your Drive – NDOT Reminds Drivers To Go The Speed Limit

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 27: Members of the Corn Husker Football team take the field after halftime during the game between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday October 27, 2018 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) KFOR NEWS...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar to Retire

LINCOLN – After more than 40 years in education, Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Executive Director, Jay Bellar, will be retiring in July 2023. Bellar became the 9th Executive Director in the Association’s history when he joined the NSAA Staff in 2018. Prior to his time at the...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy