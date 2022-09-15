Annette D. Gardner Promoted to Vice President and Treasurer of American Financial Group, Inc.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is pleased to announce the promotion of Annette D. Gardner to Vice President and Treasurer of American Financial Group and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Great American Insurance Company, effective September 19. Ms. Gardner succeeds David J. Witzgall, who will retire on January 3, 2023, after more than 38 years of distinguished service to the company.

Ms. Gardner joined the company in 1988 while a co-op student at the University of Cincinnati. Upon graduation, she worked in public accounting at Arthur Andersen before rejoining Great American in 1993 in an accounting role. As her career advanced, Ms. Gardner held a variety of leadership roles within the financial division, including overseeing Great American’s financial planning & analysis function and several accounting teams, as well as managing ratings agency relationships within the property and casualty operations. Since 2008, she has served as Vice President and Assistant Treasurer of Great American Insurance Company.

Ms. Gardner is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where she earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting. She also holds the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

