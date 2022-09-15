ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SFGate

Seattle-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels first. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging. Mike Trout singles to right center field. Shohei Ohtani doubles to deep left field. Mike Trout scores. Taylor Ward strikes out swinging. Mike Ford strikes out on a foul tip. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 1, Mariners 0.
MLB
SFGate

L.A. Dodgers-San Francisco Runs

Giants first. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow infield. David Villar strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Thairo Estrada to second. Fielding error by Trea Turner. J.D. Davis reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Wilmer Flores out at second. Thairo Estrada scores. Evan Longoria pops out to shallow infield to Max Muncy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider from Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala on White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth. Grandal has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points. Per...
CHICAGO, IL
