FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa update: Will he coach again this season? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks Chicago White Sox insider Scott Merkin about the current status of Tony La Russa and if we'll see him in the dugout again this season. They also dive into the White Sox play since La Russa has been on leave, the job that Miguel Cairo has done in La Russa's absence and MORE!
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
St. Louis Cardinals activate outfielder Dylan Carlson from IL
The St. Louis Cardinals activated Dylan Carlson and placed fellow outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the injured list before Saturday’s doubleheader
FOX Sports
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SFGate
Seattle-L.A. Angels Runs
Angels first. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging. Mike Trout singles to right center field. Shohei Ohtani doubles to deep left field. Mike Trout scores. Taylor Ward strikes out swinging. Mike Ford strikes out on a foul tip. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 1, Mariners 0.
MLB・
SFGate
L.A. Dodgers-San Francisco Runs
Giants first. Thairo Estrada singles to shallow infield. David Villar strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Thairo Estrada to second. Fielding error by Trea Turner. J.D. Davis reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Wilmer Flores out at second. Thairo Estrada scores. Evan Longoria pops out to shallow infield to Max Muncy.
White Sox slug five HRs, defeat Guardians
Yoan Moncada had four hits, including one of five home runs by the visiting Chicago White Sox, helping them to
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
NBC Sports
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5
ST. LOUIS (AP) Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider from Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala on White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth. Grandal has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points. Per...
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Tigers prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will square off in a weekend series at Comerica Park in Detroit this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Tigers prediction and pick, laid out below. The Chicago White...
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
Detroit Tigers beat Chicago White Sox, 3-2, in 10 innings: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (54-89) vs. Chicago White Sox (74-70) When: 7:10 p.m. Friday. Where: Comerica Park in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
