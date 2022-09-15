Read full article on original website
Related
SU Volleyball opens by taking down rival Shepherd
The Shippensburg University volleyball team won its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opener in a thrilling Friday night matchup against Shepherd, 3-1, at Heiges Field House. Set scores were 25-14, 21-25, 25-10 and 27-25. How it happened. Shippensburg (7-7, 1-0 PSAC East) was led by sophomores Kat Negron...
Cole Bartram, Northern get physical and hand Shippensburg its first loss
Northern spent most of the week in the build to Friday’s showdown with Shippensburg talking about getting physical. There is an old saying about talk being cheap, and Shippensburg probably wishes it would have held up in Dillsburg Friday night. Because the Polar Bears didn’t just talk it.
Jeff Lougee, Parker Sample and O-line lead Mechanicsburg to first win against Susquehanna Twp.
Mechanicsburg struggled into Friday’s game at Susquehanna Township beat up, winless and coming off a tough, one-point loss to Red Land. The Indians, on the other hand, were 2-1 and coming off their first two wins — last week’s scheduled game against Middletown, which cancelled its season amid a hazing investigation, counted as a forfeit win — in a near two-year span.
thesportspage.blog
CD’s run game eclipses Trojan passing in 42-35 win
COLONIAL PARK — For a change, Chambersburg did a lot of things right when playing Central Dauphin in football. Unfortunately, one thing the Trojans couldn’t do — stop the run — proved to be too big of a hurdle and the Rams rallied for a 42-35 Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at Landis Field on Friday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York thrashes Northeastern in Week 4
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — York overwhelmed Northeastern in week four of the season, beating the Bobcats by a score of 54-9 on Friday, Sept. 16. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. […]
HS Principals Put Football Teams In Penalty Box After Fright Night Lights Melee In Maryland
The game will not go on for a pair of high school football teams in Maryland after a benches-clearing brawl broke out late in Friday night’s game. Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith sent out a joint letter on Saturday, Sept. 17 announcing that the football programs at both schools will be suspended amid the investigation into the violent fight.
thesportspage.blog
Tavon Cooper carries G-A over Waynesboro
GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim, trying to halt an eight-year losing streak to its rival, Waynesboro, found itself in a 21-21 tie in the third quarter Friday night. Then running back Tavon Cooper took over and worked some magic, helping the Blue Devils prevail 35-21 in their Mid Penn Colonial opener at Kaley Field.
Hershey rallies in fourth to stun Cedar Cliff
Camp Hill, P.A. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff looked to have week four of the high school football season in the bag, but Hershey was hungry for their first win of the season. The Colts took a 17-0 lead into halftime and led 20-7 in the fourth quarter, but back to back touchdowns from the Trojans […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/16/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The fourth week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2023 Wrestler AJ Fricchione Committs to Penn State
On Friday, Cael Sanderson added another talented commit to his national championship program. AJ Fricchione, a Class of 2023 New Jersey state finalist wrestler has committed to Penn State. Fricchione, who goes to St. Joseph Regional High School, was a state finalist in the 195-pound weight class last season. He...
thesportspage.blog
Watch live: Waynesboro at Greencastle 6:30 p.m. Friday September 16
The Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils host the Waynesboro Indians at Kaley Field. Pregame show at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00. Greg Hoover and Bernie Stanalonis bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting and 93.7 WRGG. Click here or photo to watch.
Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland
Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match. Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg/Northwest High School Football Game Called Off Following Altercation Between the Teams
Police were called to Gaithersburg High School at approximately 8:23 p.m. for a fight between the two football teams (video below). Additional units were requested for crowd control and dispersal. One person was arrested that was in possession of a knife. We don’t have information on whether that person is...
John Eric Danglo obituary 1990~2022
John Eric Danglo, 32, formerly of Shippensburg, recently of Dover, departed this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 8, 1990, in Bristol, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a son of Debra Danglo-Griffis. John was currently working at Tristate Commercial Doors and Services, Gettysburg. A...
CVBA Announces Awards Honoring Young Professionals
This evening the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance hosted the 2022 Young Professional Awards at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle. There were several different categories of awards, including Nonprofit Young Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, ATHENA Young Professional Award, Rising Star Award, Volunteer of the Year, and Young Professional Employer of the Year.
wfmd.com
FCPS Officials: “Violence Will Not Be Tolerated”
Morning News Express weekdays from 5 – 9 a.m. A bulletin released by Frederick County Public Schools reminds fans attending tonight’s Frederick Cadets varsity football game about their responsibilities in the stands. Last week, during Frederick High’s game against Middletown High, a fight between two unidentified teen girls...
William H Cressler obituary 1937~2022
William H Cressler, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born Thursday, August 26, 1937 in Shippensburg, PA. William was a son of the late Frank S. and Anna Mary Brinkerhoff Cressler. Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Shippensburg and attended the King...
William E “Barry” Brake Jr. 1932~2022
Mr. William E “Barry” Brake Jr., 90, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday evening, September 13, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born February 16, 1932 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William E. Brake, Sr. and Margaret E. (Patterson) Sheffler. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season
The Waynesboro Community Concert Association begins its 85th season with featured artist Side Street Strutters on Sunday, September 18 at 3 PM at the Waynesboro High School. This concert is a military appreciation concert, which means all local active and retired military personnel and their families are invited to attend the concert for FREE! To kick off the 85th season, everyone who attends can enjoy a free scoop of Antietam Dairy ice cream, beginning at 1:30 PM. Spread the word!
Wesley E Negley obituary 1941~2022
Wesley E Negley, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1941 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Kenneth Eugene and Nellie Mae (Barrick) Negley. Wesley retired from Shippensburg University as a plumbing foreman after 35+...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0