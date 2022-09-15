HARRISBURG – Carbon County Rep. Doyle Heffley introduced legislation that creating stiffer criminal penalties for anyone who knowingly or intentionally manufactures or sells fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drugs. Under the bill, anyone convicted of manufacturing or selling fentanyl would be subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000. Last year, there were over 5,400 overdose deaths in PA– a 6% increase from the prior year. Fentanyl is not only deadly to those who ingest it, but many first responders have suffered overdoses after inadvertently being exposed to the drug. House Bill 2820 is expected to be referred to the House Judiciary Committee for review.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO