Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
15 (Wicked Fun) Things to Do in Jerome, AZ
Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
fox10phoenix.com
'Downtown Mile Project': Flagstaff gets $32M for transportation, flood control
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff is getting $32 million to help improve downtown transportation and to help with flood control. "This is huge for public safety, huge for national commerce, and huge for the community that traditionally gets hit by flooding," Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. "These have been projects that we've been looking at for, honestly, 25 years to protect our city from flooding. In fact, 20% of our flooding, including downtown Southside, are 20% of our community, including downtown and Southside and North IU, will be assisted greatly from the flooding threats that we face every single year."
prescottenews.com
The Proposed Sun Dog Connector Route – Mayor Kell Palguta
Open House meetings are being held to discuss the proposed Sun Dog Connector that will be the first and only East/West connector road between Prescott and Prescott Valley that is not a state highway. There has been some resistance from those who have recently moved to Yavapai Hills and Diamond...
SignalsAZ
Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County Holds Cash for College Events
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will host its annual Cash for College event on Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 6. On both nights, registered scholarship providers will have a table where they can present application requirements and other important information to interested students to increase awareness and community engagement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Bring on the Books Gains Local Support
The Bring on the Books program reached a milestone surpassing 1000 books donated to Yavapai County school libraries! This program was created to address the needs of our local school libraries with little to no funding. As awareness grows, so too are the donations. The average publication date of items in...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
SignalsAZ
Ivory Pampas Grass: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Ivory Pampas Grass! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. A beautiful landscape specimen prized for fabulous fall flowers. The long...
theprescotttimes.com
Just In Yavapai College News
Belonging is theme of 2022-2023 Riders Read selection and related events, including a late-start class, a gnome hunt and a live visit with author T.J. Klune. A garden gnome hunt, a bestselling author’s autograph, a chance to study alongside YC Honors students and hopefully, a greater sense of belonging are among the benefits of participating in the latest Yavapai College Riders Read.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market is This Weekend
The 24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market (PIAM) is fast approaching the weekend of September 17 – 18 on the grounds of the Sharlot Hall Museum. Museum staff are filled with anticipation for our guests to experience over 100 juried artists who are bringing the best of their works to this year’s event.
journalaz.com
Camp Verde neighbors debate Arena del Loma rezoning
On Sept. 8, The Camp Verde Planning and Zoning Commission saw what was likely its largest audience to ever appear for a special session; town staff had to manage overflow by providing additional seating and a Zoom screen for attendees at the Town Council Chambers, located next door to P&Z.
SignalsAZ
Enjoy Date Night at After Dark at the Park
The coolest after-hours event in Prescott is back! Join us for After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Saturday, September 17th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy a cool Fall evening as you sip and stroll through the park. There will be Music by StefnRock, Food Truck by Hangry Nation, Games, Animal Feedings, and Keeper Talks.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SignalsAZ
Fire Chief Scott Freitag, Brad Fain on Leadership, Dialogue, & Humility | Living a Good Life
In this podcast episode of Living a Good Life with Brad Fain, CEO, Fain Signature Group, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Chief Scott Freitag talks with Brad Fain to discuss organizational culture, community challenges, leadership, humility and more. Living a Good Life Podcast. For the first time, the Fain Signature...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Sept 15 thru Sept 19
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Reminds to Avoid Distracted Driving
The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind residents that it is illegal in Arizona to use a cellphone or an electronic device while driving. House Bill 2318 was signed into law on April 22, 2019, making it illegal to call or text on a handheld cell phone while driving unless the device is in hands-free made.
SignalsAZ
Transplanting Iris: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about transplanting iris. Learn the best time to do a transplant and more. Also get the answer to the question ‘Do large native junipers need to be watered in October?’. Check out more of The Mountain...
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’
PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona
There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green and white dirt bike. It was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments located on Main Street between August 12‐17, 2022. The dirt bike is green and white in color, has a bent foot peg and shifter, and a 5‐inch gash on the front fender.
2 dead in plane crash in remote part of northwestern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman.
Comments / 0