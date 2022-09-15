ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Urgent warning Thanksgiving could be ruined by huge shortage of a key dinner ingredient

By G.P. Rodriguez
 2 days ago
EXPERTS have warned that a key Thanksgiving dinner ingredient could be missing from Americans' tables this year due to a huge shortage.

Farmers have reported that an extreme drought in Massachusetts is destroying the cranberry crops needed for the traditional Thanksgiving sauce.

Experts have warned that a shortage of cranberries due to extreme drought could affect this year's Thanksgiving dinner Credit: Getty

As reported by Grist, the state, and much of the Northeast, have been experiencing moderate to extreme droughts and heat waves for most of the summer.

Ten out of the state's 14 counties have had extreme droughts this summer, with the rest reporting severe droughts.

While Massachusetts has seen some rain in recent weeks, it will take more wet weather to make up for the previous months which have desiccated farm fields.

Growing cranberries is particularly tricky, as they need just the right amount of rain to grow without fungus.

Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts scientist Zachary Zobel, told Grist the state's drought is due to climate change.

“The boom or bust scenario that climate change presents when it comes to precipitation events — the boom being the large precipitation event, the bust being long dry spells — that’s not a good thing,” he said.

Farmers in the area use freshwater to grow cranberries in flood fields, which protects them from frigid temperatures.

Due to the dry heat, some farmers' fresh water used to grow cranberries is running out. The bogs are drained in the spring so the cranberries can flourish.

But due to this year's dry heat, some farmers' water is getting used up, Select Board member Greenwood Hartley III told Sippican Week.

These less-than-ideal conditions, according to experts, are part of a pattern that has been forming over the last years.

"It’s quite clear in talking to many growers over the past several years that this change in climate is very real and it’s really starting to impact how they farm," said Brian Wick, executive director of the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association.

However, farmers have another month before the growing season ends - so all hope is not lost.

ohh helloyello
2d ago

Ohhhh we will manage with out the ingredients I’ll have pancakes an still celebrate it .

