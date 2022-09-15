Read full article on original website
Related
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Medicare 2023: What agents, clients need to know
Health insurance agents who serve the senior market will soon begin their training for Medicare’s Annual Election Period (AEP). Elie Harriett, co-director, Medicare Services, with Classic Insurance & Financial Services Co., recently provided some of the information agents need to know to effectively serve their clients. Many of the...
Washington Examiner
Credit Karma ordered to pay $3 million to users targeted with false offers
The Federal Trade Commission has ordered credit services company Credit Karma to pay $3 million to its users for pushing “pre-approved” credit card offers. Credit Karma used claims that consumers were “pre-approved” and had “90% odds” to entice them to apply for offers when the customers did not actually qualify for them, the FTC said. From February 2018 to April 2021, the offers promoted by the company lead consumers to apply for credit offers and incur damage to their credit scores if denied, the agency announced in a press release.
Social Security: It's Time to Stop Fixating On Next Year's Increase
Rather than sweating the details, focus on the big picture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High rents outpace federal disability payments, leaving many homeless
Supplemental Security Income, a federal program meant to be a financial floor for people unable to work, hasn't kept pace with inflation. Many recipients are homeless, unable to save for an apartment.
FinTechs Take on Healthcare Payments’ Most Glaring Inefficiencies
Healthcare data workflows are notoriously disconnected and inefficient, injecting cost, time and anxiety into already-fraught medical situations. It’s ripe for disruption, and still surprisingly behind the digital transformation curve that’s reinventing other aspects of our lives. Some FinTechs are taking on the disjointed nature of healthcare payments with...
CBS News
541K+
Followers
66K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0