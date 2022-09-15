The Federal Trade Commission has ordered credit services company Credit Karma to pay $3 million to its users for pushing “pre-approved” credit card offers. Credit Karma used claims that consumers were “pre-approved” and had “90% odds” to entice them to apply for offers when the customers did not actually qualify for them, the FTC said. From February 2018 to April 2021, the offers promoted by the company lead consumers to apply for credit offers and incur damage to their credit scores if denied, the agency announced in a press release.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 11 DAYS AGO