Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officers’s gun away, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer’s gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
‘Two of us died’: Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder in ‘Junior’ case get 25 years to life
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Leandra Feliz’s life ended the same night her 15-year-old son, Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, was viciously knifed to death on a Bronx street. “That night two of us died, my son and I,” Feliz said Friday during her victim impact statement at the sentencing of the Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder […]
News 12
Mother of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz faces son's killers at sentencing
Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
2 alleged gang leaders get 25 to life in murder of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz
Diego Suero and Frederick Then were identified as the heads of the Trinitarios gang who ordered their underlings to kill a member of the Sunset gang.
2 face sentencing today for 2018 murder of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz
Two more defendants found guilty in the murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz back in 2018 are being sentenced today.
Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday. The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to […]
Family sues NYPD for failing to confiscate gun from cop who murdered ex's lover
The family of the woman killed by a jealous NYPD officer as part of a love triangle filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for not confiscating the alleged killer cop’s gun despite warning signs of mental instability.
Newburgh man sentenced to 22 years in prison for double shooting
A Newburgh man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his part in a double shooting.
Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say
A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found Prince McMichael on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. McMichael, a resident of Co-op City, had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed McMichael to ...
NYC mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths
A New York City mother was arraigned on murder charges Friday after being charged with drowning her three children at the Coney Island beach. Erin Merdy, 30, was arraigned remotely from the hospital where she was sent for a psychiatric evaluation. Her attorney from Brooklyn Defender Services told The Associated...
2 shot, 1 fatally, during Brooklyn car deal gone wrong
Two men were shot, one fatally, in East Flatbush early Saturday morning while trying to sell an SUV, according to police. The victims had agreed to meet with two men to sell a gray Toyota Rav 4.
Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her kids admitted she ‘hurt her children,’ criminal complaint says
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her three kids admitted that “she had hurt her children” and that “they are gone,” a criminal complaint alleges. Erin Merdy, 30, was arraigned on murder charges Friday. She allegedly drowned her three children – Zachary Merdy, 7; Lilana Merdy, 4 and 3-month-old Oliver […]
Man accused of putting victim in coma in Bronx sucker-punch case indicted
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx parolee was indicted on assault charges Thursday for allegedly sucker-punching a man and putting him into a coma. Bui Van Phu, 55, allegedly slugged Jesus Cortes, 52, outside a restaurant on Aug. 12, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Cortes fell to the ground. He went into a coma […]
2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
Mother accused of drowning her children in Coney Island arraigned at hospital
At Coney Island beach, community members came together Thursday night to honor the three young children who were found unresponsive by authorities earlier this week.
Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources
SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
Police: 17-year-old and 18-year-old charged for attempted murder in Peekskill shooting
Police say two people in Peekskill were charged for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that injured two people in July.
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
