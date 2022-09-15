ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

News 12

Mother of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz faces son's killers at sentencing

Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say

A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found Prince McMichael on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. McMichael, a resident of Co-op City, had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed McMichael to ...
BRONX, NY
Fox News

NYC mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths

A New York City mother was arraigned on murder charges Friday after being charged with drowning her three children at the Coney Island beach. Erin Merdy, 30, was arraigned remotely from the hospital where she was sent for a psychiatric evaluation. Her attorney from Brooklyn Defender Services told The Associated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Fox News

