Bandi and Remy: Rescue Pets of the Week

By Times staff report
 2 days ago
Bandi is a love bug who's looking for a home. This 8-year-old spayed cat was described as a treat-motivated diva who loves lounging around. Bandi's expertise includes having a keen eye to find the best laps upon which to snuggle.

This most fabulous cat qualifies for our Fabulous Five Dollar Feline promotion. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior or veteran.

Remy is a 9-month-old spayed shepherd/husky mix who came to Tri-County Humane Society with her two siblings. She's working on her adjustment to the indoor lifestyle.

Remy needs a little bit of socializing, but she's very sweet! Her dream home would have a fenced-in yard for her to enjoy.

These pets are available for adoption atTri-County Humane Society, presented as a public service of the St. Cloud Times.

