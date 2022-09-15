ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA: TPOXX use should be restricted to ensure drug’s efficacy against monkeypox

By Joseph Choi
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KupXB_0hx6aCqc00
This undated image provided by Siga Technologies shows the drug TPOXX. The drug may be effective at treating monkeypox. U.S. health officials are warning against overuse of the lone drug currently available against monkeypox, saying that even a small mutation to the virus could render the medication ineffective. (Courtesy of Siga Technologies via AP)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that there is potential for the monkeypox virus to change significantly enough that the treatments currently being used to fight the outbreak could be rendered ineffective.

In updated guidance on Thursday, the FDA noted that viruses are subject to change over time — the SARS-CoV-2 virus being an all too perfect example — and that these changes can result in treatments becoming less effective.

TPOXX, the smallpox antiviral that has been authorized to treat cases of monkeypox, works through the inhibition of the VP37 protein found in orthopoxviruses, the family of viruses that both smallpox and monkeypox belong to.

“However, as noted in the drug label, TPOXX has a low barrier to viral resistance. This means small changes to the VP37 protein could have a large impact on the antiviral activity of TPOXX,” the FDA said.

The efficacy of TPOXX against monkeypox infections is still not known, with little to no human data available. The drug was approved by the FDA to treat smallpox based on data from animal studies, and there is currently no safety or efficacy data about its use for monkeypox treatment.

Most people who contract monkeypox will recover within two to four weeks with no lingering symptoms apart from scarring left over from lesions caused by the infection. Anecdotally, physicians have reported that many patients are hospitalized for pain caused by these lesions, but not necessarily due to severe illness.

As with most viral infections, immunocompromised individuals are at a higher risk of developing severe illness when infected with monkeypox. According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 38 percent of people infected with monkeypox also have HIV, a condition that affects patients’ immune systems.

In accompanying CDC guidance updated on Thursday, the agency explicitly stated “healthcare providers should not prescribe TPOXX to people with milder monkeypox symptoms.”

“When TPOXX is prescribed too often to people with milder monkeypox symptoms, it may increase the chance that the monkeypox virus develops resistance to the medication. This means the drug might no longer work for monkeypox,” the CDC said.

The CDC is monitoring for changes to the monkeypox virus that could potentially make it better at evading TPOXX. The FDA advised similarly that “the drug be used in a judicious manner,” due to the potential of monkeypox becoming resistant.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently announced clinical trials to determine TPOXX’s efficacy. One will be conducted in the U.S. and another in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where monkeypox is endemic. NIH researchers are currently recruiting adult and child volunteers for the study, with White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci saying they are aiming to recruit more than 500 people in the U.S.

Nearly 23,000 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the U.S. so far. Of these cases, at least 2,600 patients have been reported to have been treated with TPOXX, though this number is likely an undercount as physicians can begin treatments before reporting to the CDC. Nearly all patients who have been treated with TPOXX for monkeypox have been male, as most cases of infection have been among men who have sex with men.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
SCIENCE
The Hill

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies

Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Monkeypox#Efficacy#Diseases#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#General Health
healio.com

FDA approves Konvomep for benign gastric ulcers, risk reduction for upper GI bleeding

The FDA has approved an oral suspension omeprazole and sodium bicarbonate for the treatment of active benign gastric ulcer and to reduce risk for upper gastrointestinal bleeding, according to an Azurity Pharmaceuticals press release. With this approval, Konvomep – consisting of 2 mg omeprazole and 84 mg sodium bicarbonate per...
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
HIV
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome

The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
HEALTH
Benzinga

FDA Okays bluebird bio's $3M Gene Therapy For Rare Neurological Disorder In Boys: What Investors Should Know

Biotechnology company, bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE announced late Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its gene therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease. What Happened: The FDA granted accelerated approval for Skysona, aka eli-cel, to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Healthline

Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have

Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

8 Potential Bivalent Omicron Booster Vaccine Side Effects to Anticipate

Newly approved bivalent booster vaccines targeted at Omicron subvariants may prompt a similar group of side effects noted by researchers in earlier formulations. Americans shouldn't expect to experience brand new side effects or symptoms and are less likely to have a severe reaction to this new booster vaccine. Those who...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Jasper Shares Climb As FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Immunodeficiency Disease Candidate

Jasper Therapeutics JSPR announced that its lead asset JSP191 has received fast track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. JSP191 is currently being evaluated in four ongoing clinical studies in allogeneic...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
SCIENCE
The Hill

The Hill

695K+
Followers
82K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy