What Time Will ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Be on Netflix?

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
 2 days ago

Those frisky fairies are back for more fun. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 will premiere on Netflix this weekend, taking us back to a very different Alfea than the one we visited in Season 1. Bloom ( Abigail Cowen ) and her Winx Suite buddies are going to have to right the wrongs of Season 1, starting with helping Silva (Robert James-Collier) escape prison. Can Bloom, Stella (Hannah Van Der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), Musa (Elisha Applebaum) and new friend Flora (Paulina Chávez) save the day?

Fate: The Winx Saga is based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club , which followed fire fairy Bloom as she and her buddies got into adventures, scrapes, and such at Alfea College. The Netflix series reimagines the kid’s show as a sexy teen drama, full of students hooking up in dormitories and sipping scotch like they’re in Mad Men . Bloom discovers in Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 that she is a changeling. She was actually kidnapped from a magical family and raised by California normies. Bloom and fellow Aster Dale refugee Beatrix (Sadie Soverall) will both endeavor to learn more about their pasts this season, all while trying to literally, uh, survive.

So when does Fate: The Winx Saga premiere on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Musa, Terra, and Flora to Alfea…
WHEN IS FATE: THE WINX SAGA SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE?
Fate: The Winx Saga premieres Friday, September 16, 2022 on Netflix.
HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN FATE: THE WINX SAGA SEASON 2?
There are seven episodes in Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Seven? Yeah, a magical number for a magical show!
WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW SHOWS?
Netflix releases new episodes of their originals at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT.
WHAT TIME WILL FATE: THE WINX SAGA SEASON 2 BE ON NETFLIX?
Fate: The Winx Saga will be available to stream at 12 AM Pacific Standard Time (or 3 AM Eastern Standard Time) beginning Friday, September 16. If you log on at exactly that time and you don’t see the newest episode of Fate: The Winx Saga , don’t panic! Give it a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy your fairy show!

Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
TV SERIES
Gizmodo

Could Another New Marvel Animated Series Be on the Way?

V/H/S returns in another creepy new anthology. Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween hoovers up a She-Hulk and other stars. Plus, what’s coming on Stargirl, and a look at Jacob Batalon’s new vampire series. To me, my spoilers!. Bring It On: Cheer Or Die. Syfy has released a teaser...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Netflix's Assassin's Creed TV Show Gets Surprising Update, Along With A New Game Announcement

The Assassin’s Creed franchise of video games has been incredibly successful since its debut in 2007. Its genre bending combination of historical epic and science fiction would seem to be made for a TV or movie adaptation, but the one time the concept hit the big screen it fell flat. Now, it sounds like maybe the previously announced series for Netflix isn’t faring much better, as it’s still in “early” development despite being announced two years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
State
California State
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Disastrous Final Wager (VIDEO)

Jeopardy! is back and already delivering buzzworthy moments, as a contestant on Tuesday’s (September 13) episode made a final wager blunder so shocking that it lost her the entire game. The show’s 39th season kicked off on Monday with now permanent co-host Ken Jennings at the helm and reigning...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Star Trek: Picard's Latest Season 3 Trailer Features A Familiar Ship, But It's Not The Enterprise

Star Trek: Picard’s final season is sure to be an exciting one, as the cast of The Next Generation reunites for what might be their final on-screen adventure together. So far, we’ve seen updated looks for characters like Worf, Beverly Crusher, and Geordi La Forge, and learned some details about what’s to come in Season 3. Now, thanks to the new trailer released in celebration of Star Trek Day, we have our first look at a familiar ship the crew will use for their journey, though it won't be the Enterprise as one might expect.
TV SERIES
Person
Aisha
Person
Robert James Collier
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall’, Where CCR Choogles Their Way Through The Summer Of Love And Beyond

The efficient, economical Netflix music doc Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall focuses mostly on the band’s two-year run of widespread success, a clutch of hit albums and singles, and a string of high profile live performances. As Travelin’ Band narrator Jeff Bridges tells us, in 1969 and ‘70, Creedence challenged the Beatles for the title of biggest band in the world. Live and archival footage of CCR, a lot of it unseen, makes up the bulk of the doc, which was directed by Beatles Anthology helmer Bob Smeaton. TRAVELIN’ BAND: CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL AT THE ROYAL...
MUSIC
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Prime Video, in Which Naomi Watts Headlines a Remake of an Austrian Freakout Flick

Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy casts Naomi Watts as Mommy, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti as her twin sons, and us as the manipulated masses who wonder if this movie is making us insane. It’s an English-language remake of a 2014 Austrian creepout of the same name, a fact likely to elicit groans from the arthouse contingency that praised the original for being effectively scary. Speaking as someone who missed the original, I hereby review the remake with a clean slate, and declare it equal parts terrifying and maddening. Here’s why. GOODNIGHT MOMMY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: An old cell...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Once Upon A Small Town’ on Netflix, A Wholesome Korean Rom-Com With Fish Out Of Water Vibes

A big city veterinarian finds himself suddenly treating the animals and navigating the eccentricities of the locals in Once Upon a Small Town (Netflix), a good hearted romantic comedy adapted from a Korean web novel. Shows about dragons, shows about murders, shows about people doing bad things to each other: there are so many shows with a lot going on. Conversely, and perhaps as a relief from all of that, Once Upon a Small Town features nothing more than gentle romance, idiosyncratic down home charm, and cute overload levels of animal activity. ONCE UPON A SMALL TOWN: STREAM IT OR SKIP...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022

It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

New on Hulu October 2022

Hulu is dressed to impress this Halloween. The streamer is rolling out an enviable slate of movies just in time for a cozy evening in, with everything from horror to comedy and every option in between! Starting off the month, Hulu is debuting some seasonal treats and no tricks. Check out the Huluween Dragstravaganza, featuring some of your favorite Drag Race stars like Manila Luzon, Mo Heart and Lady Bunny, plus hosts Monét X Change and Ginger Minj. The must-see event premieres Oct. 1. You can also catch Hulu’s new Hellraiser film if you’re looking for grittier fare, and the good news is, you don’t have...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Jeopardy! Allows a Rare Correction Midshow, Sparking Confusion and Accusations from Fans

The champion–turned–host of Jeopardy! breezed by a controversial self-correction by reigning winner Luigi de Guzman on Wednesday's episode This Jeopardy! host has found himself in fans' sights after a controversial ruling in his first week on the job. Who is Ken Jennings? Just days after the newly appointed co-host kicked off season 39, his rulings (or lack thereof) have come under scrutiny. Jennings, 48, allowed contestant Luigi de Guzman to casually correct an answer on Wednesday's episode. De Guzman was first to answer a question under the "Cons" category....
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Who is Bloom’s Mom? Who Dies? Why Am I Watching This Show?

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 premiered on Netflix this morning and if you’ve already binged through the seven episode-long season, you might have some questions. Loyalties are constantly shifting, with Bloom (Abigail Cowen) torn between hardcore new headmistress Rosalind (Miranda Richardson), the promises of a Blood Witch with insider info on her past, and the memory of her original mentor, Farah Downing (Eve Best). Beatrix (Sadie Soverall) also consistently flips sides and Sky (Danny Griffin) finds himself torn between loyalties to his birth father Andreas (Ken Duken) and adoptive daddy Silva (Robert James-Collier).
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure’ on Netflix, A Fun Yet Occasionally Odd Stop-Motion Marvel

Rilakkuma and Kaoru is a stop-motion animation series that debuted on Netflix in 2019. Based on the San-X characters Rilakkuma and Korilakuma, it follows the adventures of the toy-like bears who find their way into the home of an office woman named Kaoru’s home. Kaoru and the bears get into all sorts of adventures, from contacting aliens to giving advice to ghost girls. The bears are back this time around in Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure, with an 8-episode trip to a flashy theme park: Nakasugi Land. It’s another intriguing, extremely ambitious stop-motion project that’ll no doubt bring fans of what...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Here’s every ‘Star Wars’ TV series and film in the works

Since Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader blew the box office away in 1977’s A New Hope, Star Wars has expanded over four decades into a multimedia juggernaut. With three film trilogies, TV spin-offs, novels, theme park attractions and a large roster of video games, the galaxy far, far away sometimes feels like it’s never been closer.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Decider.com

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

