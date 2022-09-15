Those frisky fairies are back for more fun. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 will premiere on Netflix this weekend, taking us back to a very different Alfea than the one we visited in Season 1. Bloom ( Abigail Cowen ) and her Winx Suite buddies are going to have to right the wrongs of Season 1, starting with helping Silva (Robert James-Collier) escape prison. Can Bloom, Stella (Hannah Van Der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), Musa (Elisha Applebaum) and new friend Flora (Paulina Chávez) save the day?

Fate: The Winx Saga is based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club , which followed fire fairy Bloom as she and her buddies got into adventures, scrapes, and such at Alfea College. The Netflix series reimagines the kid’s show as a sexy teen drama, full of students hooking up in dormitories and sipping scotch like they’re in Mad Men . Bloom discovers in Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 that she is a changeling. She was actually kidnapped from a magical family and raised by California normies. Bloom and fellow Aster Dale refugee Beatrix (Sadie Soverall) will both endeavor to learn more about their pasts this season, all while trying to literally, uh, survive.

So when does Fate: The Winx Saga premiere on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Musa, Terra, and Flora to Alfea…

WHEN IS FATE: THE WINX SAGA SEASON 2 RELEASE DATE?

Fate: The Winx Saga premieres Friday, September 16, 2022 on Netflix.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN FATE: THE WINX SAGA SEASON 2?

There are seven episodes in Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Seven? Yeah, a magical number for a magical show!

WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW SHOWS?

Netflix releases new episodes of their originals at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT.

WHAT TIME WILL FATE: THE WINX SAGA SEASON 2 BE ON NETFLIX?

Fate: The Winx Saga will be available to stream at 12 AM Pacific Standard Time (or 3 AM Eastern Standard Time) beginning Friday, September 16. If you log on at exactly that time and you don’t see the newest episode of Fate: The Winx Saga , don’t panic! Give it a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy your fairy show!