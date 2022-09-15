ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden urges accountability for social media platforms at anti-hate summit

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJzXQ_0hx6Z5DN00
Greg Nash President Biden gives a keynote speech at the United We Stand Summit in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

President Biden on Thursday called for accountability for social media platforms for their role in fueling violence as the White House hosted a summit aimed at combating hate-based violence.

Biden, in a speech to lawmakers, administration officials and activists at the White House, urged the public to reject hate and focus on what unites the nation. He spoke about the rise of hate groups and domestic terrorism, noting that his decision to run for president was fueled by a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., and then-President Trump’s response.

The president specifically called out social media platforms for their role in fueling some of the violence.

Biden emphasized the need to “hold social media platforms accountable for spreading hate and fuel[ing] violence,” which prompted a standing ovation from attendees of the summit.

“And I’m calling on Congress to get rid of special immunity for social media companies and impose much stronger transparency requirements on all of them,” Biden added to cheers.

The White House announced earlier Thursday that YouTube, Twitch, Microsoft and Meta launched updates aimed at combating violent extremism online.

YouTube will expand its policies by removing content glorifying violent acts for the purpose of inspiring others to commit harm, even if the creator of that content is not related to a designated terrorist group.

Twitch, an Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, will launch a tool this year that “empowers its streamers and their communities to help counter hate and harassment and further individualize the safety experience of their channels.”

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will partner with the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies on research to analyze trends in violent extremism and tools that help communities combat it.

Biden spoke at the “United We Stand” summit, a gathering convened by White House officials specifically to focus on a surge in hate-based attacks on religious and minority groups. He was introduced by Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed at the 2017 rally in Charlottesville when a white supremacist drove a car into a crowd of protesters.

The president announced the launch of Dignity.us, a bipartisan initiative led by former White House officials who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations to foster dialogues in communities across the country.

Biden also announced federal agencies would allocate resources to help law enforcement, houses of worship and schools report and identify hate-fueled violence. He also called for “a new era of service” at organizations like AmeriCorps to foster stronger community dialogue.

“We face at this moment, in my view, an inflection point, one of those moments that determine the shape of everything that’s going to come after,” Biden said. “We must choose to be a nation of hope, unity and optimism or a nation of fear and division and hate. We choose. As we do, we know this: Hate fueled violence is born into the fertile soil of a toxic division.”

The country has seen a wave of hate-fueled crimes in recent years: a mass shooting at an Orlando LGBTQ nightclub in 2016, a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, a mass shooting at a grocery store in an African American neighborhood in Buffalo earlier this year, and a string of crimes targeting Asian Americans during the pandemic.

Comments / 9

Mike Bickle
2d ago

He urges accountability for hate but in his own SOTU address calls MAGAs domestic terrorists? Over 70 Million "MAGAs" voted for Trump and Biden has done nothing in the last 18 months but throw fuel on fire and fan the flames

Reply
2
Gator 99
2d ago

Anti Hate Summit ??You did this on your own . YEAH I DID THAT 👍You destroyed this Countryin 2 Years.

Reply
2
Related
buzzfeednews.com

Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It

In the wake of a violent attempted coup propelled by disinformation from a candidate who handily lost an election but refused to concede and who is now preparing to run again on a pledge to pardon his insurrectionist followers, President Joe Biden is facing criticism for his Thursday night speech warning about the dangerous threats currently facing US democracy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

‘Have you met you?’ Donald Trump Jr confronted with his extremist statements after criticising Biden speech

Donald Trump Jr was reminded of his own long and well-documented history of extremist partisan rhetoric last week after attacking President Joe Biden’s speech on democracy in the United States last week in Philadelphia as “arguably the most divisive speech in American history”.Mr Trump Jr, the 44-year-old eldest child of former President Donald Trump, has long been one of the most outspoken members of the Trump political machine — which is one reason why some observers accused him of hypocrisy after he hit out at Mr Biden. Imagine what the media would do if Trump gave that speech...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Heyer
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Domestic Terrorism#Americorps#Social Media Platforms#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Meta
HuffPost

As Biden Goes On Offense, Trump Goes Unhinged

President Joe Biden has sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans lately, likening them to fascists and saying they don’t believe in democracy. The contrast between the current and former president has never been starker, as Biden signs landmark bills into law, and Trump readies a possible 2024 campaign while squirming under various federal investigations into his potentially illegal conduct before and after leaving the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Terrorism
T. Ware

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

A dozen wildly different advocacy groups urge Congress to quickly pass a stock-trading ban bill and avoid sliding deeper into a 'downward spiral of declining public trust'

Ending the year without a "genuinely meaningful prohibition on stock trading" is unacceptable, they said.House Democratic leaders promised a compromise bill months ago but haven't produced one. House leaders must block current lawmakers, their spouses, and their dependent children from trading individual stocks before any remaining faith in the institution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

AOC lashes out at Republicans, accuses them of 'crimes against humanity' over migrant busing

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at Republicans Friday, accusing politicians of committing "crimes against humanity" after transporting immigrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris this week. Without specifically naming the politicians, Ocasio-Cortez said the "trafficking" of the immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border of the United...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Opinion: For Dems to win, Biden must answer a question FDR and Trump both aced

CNN — Democrats have to be feeling good about recent polls. It appears that former President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court have given Democrats a chance to blunt, if not reverse, the historic midterm trend that leaves the president’s party nursing significant losses. If the polls are to be believed, Democrats might just hold on to their majorities in the House and Senate, making 2022 a rare example of the party in power doing well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
SOCIETY
The Hill

The Hill

695K+
Followers
82K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy