Flashlight tours of Baldwin Museum offered
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – “Flashlight tours” of the Baldwin Hotel Museum are being offered on Saturday evenings this fall. Dates available include Sept. 23, 24, 30 and Oct. 1. Cost for the nighttime tours is $10 per person. Group size for the tours is limited to six...
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
basinlife.com
Home For Sale at 4835 Wocus Road, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Take a look at this! Here’s a terrific hard-to-find property where you can have your large animal without traveling to a boarding facility. Available now and will go fast!. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on 3.47 acres with a horse barn with a loft on Wocus Rd.
Herald and News
Oktober in September: Klamath Basin's Oktoberfest returns
A German groundhog must have seen its shadow because Oktober is coming early in Klamath County. Let the festivities commence this Saturday, Sept. 17, when die Menschen of Klamath Basin and beyond take to the Bill Collier Ice Arena as the second annual Oktoberfest ensues.
Herald and News
Klamath Union 2022 Homecoming Parade
The community of Klamath Falls turned out, all dressed in red, to watch the Klamath Union High School Homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 16. Disciplined musicians led the marching band battalion.
KDRV
FireWatch: reward offered for Prospect-area arson suspect arrest information
PROSPECT, Ore. -- Fire investigators are using a reward today to stimulate tips toward the arrest of an arson suspect. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says a $1,500 reward is available "for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this fire season."
oregontoday.net
Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy 2023 health rates finalized for individual, small group m…
Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney. If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Deadline to register is Sept. 19. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its...
Van Meter Fire Final Update, Sept. 14, 2022
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night fire crews continued to use infrared cameras to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire. They are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas. Today is the last day the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type...
KOLO TV Reno
Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada
LAKE COUNTY, Ore.. (KOLO) -A man suspected of a crime spree stretching from Salt Lake City through Nevada into Oregon remains in custody in an Oregon jail. Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, started the alleged spree on Sept. 11 when he stole a van at a Salt Lake City daycare and crashed it through a fence, the Oregon State Police said.
focushillsboro.com
Southern Oregonians Agree On The Seriousness Of The Homeless Situation, According To A Fresh Study
Three healthcare organizations in Southern Oregon paid for the study to understand how people felt about the homelessness situation. The Moore Information Group polled 400 people in the counties of Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath. According to the findings, around 90% of individuals feel homelessness is a severe problem,...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath County District Attorney to resign, citing health reasons
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, Klamath County District Attorney, Eve Costello announced in a letter written to the citizens of Klamath County that she will be resigning her duties as DA on October 31, 2022. Costello cites her health as the reason for the resignation. The full letter is...
KTVL
Following harassment of Klamath student, athletic organization notes increase in bullying
OREGON — The organization that oversees athletic activities in Oregon schools has issued a statement following the reported hazing of a 15-year-old student from the Klamath County School District at an August baseball tournament in Washington state. According to the Klamath family's lawyer, the student was reportedly hazed and...
Herald and News
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello stepping down
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello announced Thursday, Sept. 15 she is resigning from her position effective Monday, Oct. 31. Costello has served as district attorney since May 2017. She said she originally sought the position as a way to serve the community in Klamath.
Oregon Tech announces five student awardees of 4-year DeArmond tuition scholarships and internships
September 15, 2022, Klamath Falls, Ore. – Five talented Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) students have been awarded a DeArmond Manufacturing Fellows Scholarship, which provides a four-year scholarship to cover tuition and fees to pursue a degree in manufacturing or mechanical engineering at Oregon Tech. The scholarship includes an internship at the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research and Development (OMIC R&D) facility in Scappoose to work collaboratively with researchers and industry representatives.
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
Van Meter Fire 40% Contained At 2539 Acres 9/12/22 Update
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A small amount of rain fell across the fire overnight, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads. Today, crews will take advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
Evacuations for the Van Meter fire (Stukel)
Level 1 (Ready): Harpold Rd west to Hill Rd and north of Taylor Rd, just north of the town Merrill. Level 3 (Go): Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd. So. Poe Valley Rd from Crystal Springs Rd to Weber Rd.
Local Law Enforcement Officer Graduates from FBI National Academy
Klamath Falls, OR – On September 14, 2022, Chief Robert Dentinger announced that Lieutenant Robert Reynolds has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on September 13, 2022. Lieutenant Robert Reynolds is the 3rd officer in department history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of police officers receive the opportunity to attend the program.
Suspect Arrested Bringing Large Amount of Fentanyl into Klamath Falls
On September 2, 2022, the Klamath Falls Police Department, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), and the Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle carrying approximately 9 ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine on Highway 66 near Klamath Falls, Oregon. Matthew Morse (52 years old) was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail. A second suspect was also cited and released for felony drug charges.
