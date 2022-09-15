ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wvtf.org

The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over

The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
cbs19news

Order adds POW/MIA flags to poles across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The POW/MIA flag will appear on flag poles across Virginia on Friday. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Thursday to have the flag flown on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds for National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The POW/MIA flag will be included at...
virginiamercury.com

A state traffic death spike and more Virginia headlines

• The White House announced a tentative deal to avoid a railroad strike that could’ve caused major economic disruption.—Washington Post. • A member of the Hanover County School Board could face discipline for sending sensitive student information to a conservative legal group that opposes LGBTQ-friendly policies.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
styleweekly.com

Book review: "What The Eyes Can't See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia"

Ralph Shearer Northam is arguably the most consequential governor in Virginia’s recent history. He ended the death penalty, expanded Medicaid to needy Virginians, shepherded the state’s most expansive environmental bill ever, legalized marijuana, and raised the state minimum wage. Perhaps his most meaningful achievement was leading a movement...
WAVY News 10

Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
Washington Examiner

Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students

The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
WSLS

VDOE to make changes to history and social science curriculum

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education is making changes to its history and social science curriculum, WWBT reported. The board has been working on a 402-page draft, outlining Virginia’s standards of learning for history and social science. They hope to approve the changes by January, but...
cbs19news

Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
RICHMOND, VA

