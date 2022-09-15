Read full article on original website
The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over
The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
Order adds POW/MIA flags to poles across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The POW/MIA flag will appear on flag poles across Virginia on Friday. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Thursday to have the flag flown on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds for National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The POW/MIA flag will be included at...
Virginia NAACP wants AG Miyares to 'immediately' disband Election Integrity Unit
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP is calling on Attorney General Jason Miyares to disband his recently-announced Election Integrity Unit, arguing he should focus on expanding the right to vote. The organization said it would like to see Miyares replace the unit with a task force "focused on reducing...
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visits Louisa schools, shedding light on education changes
Visiting Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) on Friday, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow spoke with 8News on new changes impacting the Commonwealth's education system and efforts in funding to heal education infrastructure.
A state traffic death spike and more Virginia headlines
• The White House announced a tentative deal to avoid a railroad strike that could’ve caused major economic disruption.—Washington Post. • A member of the Hanover County School Board could face discipline for sending sensitive student information to a conservative legal group that opposes LGBTQ-friendly policies.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Where Virginia school divisions stand on transgender student policies
More than a year after the General Assembly passed a law instructing local school divisions to grant protections to transgender students, many counties and cities still haven't moved to adopt the required policies.
Book review: "What The Eyes Can't See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia"
Ralph Shearer Northam is arguably the most consequential governor in Virginia’s recent history. He ended the death penalty, expanded Medicaid to needy Virginians, shepherded the state’s most expansive environmental bill ever, legalized marijuana, and raised the state minimum wage. Perhaps his most meaningful achievement was leading a movement...
Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
Virginia county votes to rename highways named after Confederate leaders
The board of supervisors in Virginia’s Fairfax County has voted to rename two highways named after Confederate leaders. The county board voted 9-1 on Tuesday to recommend calling Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in the Washington, D.C., suburbs by their federal highway numbers — Route 29 and Route 50, respectively.
Virginia schools could soon change the way they treat transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released a new draft policy for the treatment of transgender students in the Commonwealth's public schools.
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
A Virginia judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state's permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change
Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
Why Virginia Lieutenant Governor responded to Richmond shooting
"We came without any police protection or anything. But if the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe?" Earle-Sears said.
It’s acorn season, Virginia Department of Forestry plants the next generation of trees
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Forestry needs help planting Virginia’s next generation of trees. This “acorn season” — until Oct. 14 — the department is collecting acorns from people across the state of Virginia. Acorns may be small, but Joshua McLaughlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry said they play […]
VDOE to make changes to history and social science curriculum
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education is making changes to its history and social science curriculum, WWBT reported. The board has been working on a 402-page draft, outlining Virginia’s standards of learning for history and social science. They hope to approve the changes by January, but...
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
Virginia Board Clears Way for Controversial Spotsylvania Superintendent Candidate Mark Taylor
The Virginia Board of Education cleared the way Thursday for a controversial candidate to become Spotsylvania County’s next school superintendent. The board voted 6-2 to give Mark Taylor a superintendent’s license, setting the stage for him to potentially become the next head of Spotsylvania County Public Schools. The...
When will the leaves fall in Virginia?
Across Virginia, there is an impressive diversity of foliage -- and at no time of year is it more impressive than in the fall.
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
The 2022 Virginia General Election is almost here. Here are some dates you need to know.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 22, 2022. While most Virginians know that you'll be able to head to the polls to make your voice heard on November 8, there are other important dates to keep an eye out for ahead of the big day.
