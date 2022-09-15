Flexible transparent electrodes on flexible plastic sheets are in significant demand for use in flexible perovskite solar cells (f-PSCs). However, the combination of the broadband high optical transparency and low electrical resistivity required for the tandemization of f-PSCs sets a stringent requirement on flexible transparent electrodes that are based on traditional Sn-doped In2O3 (ITO) films, owing to the high free-carrier concentration needed to reduce the electrical resistivity. Herein, we used excimer laser irradiation to achieve a Ce and H codoped In2O3 (ICO:H) film on flexible polyethylene terephthalate (PET) that had ultrahigh electron mobility of 133"‰cm2/Vs, which is the highest among those reported for flexible transparent electrodes, and low sheet resistance of 14.2"‰Î©/â–¡, which is approximately three times lower than the 40"‰Î©/â–¡ sheet resistance of commercially available ITO/PET. Furthermore, compared to ITO, this ICO:H film had higher infrared transparency. These nontrivial performances were achieved by an optimized excimer-laser solid-phase crystallization process guided by the correlation between laser pulse counts and the volume fractions of the amorphous and crystalline phases in the films. These high performances resolved the problems faced by ITO films, thus facilitating the performance of flexible solar cells and optoelectronic devices.

