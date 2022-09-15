Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Joaquin ISD Board Notice of Regular Meeting, Sept. 19 Agenda
September 16, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of September 2022 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached...
scttx.com
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Sept. 21 Agenda
September 16, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 21st day of September, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
KTBS
Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Chris Estess' brief stint as Bossier City police chief is over. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove Estess from his position at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the...
scttx.com
County Accepting Sealed Bids on Road Materials
September 15, 2022 - Shelby County is accepting sealed bids for road maintenance materials. Sealed bids are due in the County Judge’s Office no later than 3pm on Friday, September 30, 2022. Please contact the County Judge’s office at 936-598-3863 for a bid packet. Please write “BID” on the...
KTRE
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner and suspended Angelina County judge are attempting to quash an indictment against them as they faces charges of violating Texas’ Open Meetings Act. Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery has been indicted on at least 21 counts of public order crimes,...
Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down
Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open
That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
Sinkhole developing at Whitehouse High School
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD reported a sinkhole has developed on the high school campus on the Main Campus Drive Wednesday afternoon. The district said the sinkhole is just beyond the guard gate and a detour will be necessary starting Wednesday afternoon during pick-up. School officials are diverting all...
scttx.com
Archaeology Day at Mission Dolores October 1
September 15, 2022 - Join us on Saturday, October 1st at Mission Dolores State Historic Site for this FREE event as we celebrate Texas Archaeology Month with an archaeology program that will include an introduction to archaeology along with a “show and tell” of artifacts found here at Mission Dolores led by Dr. George Avery of Stephen F. Austin State University. Dr. Avery’s presentation will be followed with a surface-finds demonstration where you can help us map and record and discuss items found right on top of the ground within our search grids and learn why it is important to leave artifacts in place when they are found.
KLTV
Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
KTBS
Mobile home owners protest skyrocketing lot rent
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport. "It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered...
KSLA
Mooringsport mayor arrested after alleged contract fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed William Chester Coffman, mayor of Mooringsport was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16. On Jan. 22, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/ Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) was given a request by the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office (CPCO) to investigate an allegation of fraud by a public official. Coffman, 54, was the public official named in the allegations.
Amtrak Working To Restore Service To Mineola & Longview, TX
I'm a regular commuter on Amtrak train service from Mineola. I was planning on taking a train this weekend to see my family in the Temple, TX area but due to the potential railroad strike across the country, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service this weekend. But thanks to what seems to be a tentative deal between train unions the trains might be back rolling soon.
scttx.com
Widening Project Beginning in Shelby County
September 14, 2022 - Work is scheduled to begin in Shelby County this week that will rehabilitate and widen a roadway. Crews will begin work on FM 1656/Airport Road from SH 7 to FM 699 this week through the next five weeks, weather permitting. The work will include adding an additional 8-inches of limestone to the road base while widening the pavement from the current width of 22-feet to 26-feet.
‘We will never be able to thank you enough’: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant retires after 22 years
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant received a sweet farewell on Thursday after working for the department for more than 22 years. Law enforcement shared video of their final radio call to Bryan Hill, where they thanked him for sacrificing time with his family and putting himself at risk for […]
Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School causes traffic detour
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole has developed at Whitehouse High School on the Main Campus Drive beyond the guard gate, causing a detour during afternoon pickup, according to officials. “We will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate from 346 through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive,” officials […]
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
scttx.com
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Sept. 15
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
scttx.com
Center ISD Issues Important Announcement About Reserved Stadium Seating
At our last home football game, we had issues with people sitting in the reserved section of the stadium, who did not have reserved tickets. Center ISD deems it necessary to remind everyone that unless you purchase a reserved seat ticket, you will not be allowed to sit in the reserved section. For those who may not know, the reserved section is the section directly in front of the press box. In order to avoid future confusion, Center ISD is doing the following:
