CBS 8

Mi Gente: Our Stories

Celebrating the heritage and honoring the culture that makes up San Diego's diverse Hispanic and Latinx community. San Diegans are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from September 15 through October 15. This month we recognize contributions that Hispanic Americans have made in the U.S. from the people to music, food and artwork.
CBS 8

Families rally for tenant rights before COVID protections phase out

SAN DIEGO — Local families and children gathered at Colina Del Sol Park to rally for tenant rights. Rahmo Abdi is a mother of six kids and she is currently renting her home. "I grew up in City Heights. I witnessed our community is threatened by gentrification. We want to grow up and we want our kids to grow up where they were born and not move away from where they are," said Abdi.
CBS 8

Pesticides found in San Diego's urban waterways, putting bees in danger

SAN DIEGO — Environment California, an organization aiming to make the world a greener, healthier place say pesticides in our urban waterways are putting bees in danger. Thursday morning, the group announced a new interactive map to showing surface water imidacloprid, a type of neonicotinoid pesticide linked to bee die-off, has been found in many urban waterways in California.
CBS 8

Voters push to take local redistricting from politicians

SAN DIEGO — California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to...
CBS 8

San Diego chooses developer to redevelop sports arena site

SAN DIEGO — A majority of city council members agreed to enter into exclusive negotiations with Mayor Todd Gloria's selection to redevelop 48 acres of city-owned land that is currently home to the San Diego Sports Arena. The team behind the Midway Rising proposal, composed of lead developer, Zephyr...
CBS 8

New contract for Sharp nurses after months of negotiations

SAN DIEGO — Nurses with Sharp HealthCare have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new three-year contract after three months of negotiations. “We’ve all been through so much during the last two-and-a-half years of this pandemic. We’re forever changed by that experience,” said Andrea Muir, vice president of Sharp Professional Nurses Network. “We let management know going in that this was not just another contract negotiation. We bargained a contract that recognizes our contributions and sacrifices during the pandemic, offers real solutions to RN turnover, and respects our need to speak up for our patients and the highest standards of care.”
CBS 8

Weekend Watch September 16-18 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. 15th annual all-female surf series at Oceanside Pier. Live concerts, fitness classes, and speakers. Admission is free and you...
News 8 KFMB

Celebrate the Season, Toast to Fall

SAN DIEGO — The first day of fall is just days away. Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some fall must-haves to celebrate the season. From ways to save time, money and make family mealtime easier to delicious autumn cocktails that will be a hit at any party, Paul helps us toast to fall.
CBS 8

Extremely rare 'megamouth' shark sighting near San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Fishermen spotted two extremely rare megamouth sharks off the coast of San Diego. The sharks have only been seen a few hundred times throughout history. "We didn't really process the rarity of the situation until later on," said Val Costescu. Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang...
CBS 8

CBS 8

