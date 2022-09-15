Read full article on original website
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
SAN DIEGO — Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it.
Mi Gente: Our Stories
Celebrating the heritage and honoring the culture that makes up San Diego's diverse Hispanic and Latinx community. San Diegans are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from September 15 through October 15. This month we recognize contributions that Hispanic Americans have made in the U.S. from the people to music, food and artwork.
Families rally for tenant rights before COVID protections phase out
SAN DIEGO — Local families and children gathered at Colina Del Sol Park to rally for tenant rights. Rahmo Abdi is a mother of six kids and she is currently renting her home. "I grew up in City Heights. I witnessed our community is threatened by gentrification. We want to grow up and we want our kids to grow up where they were born and not move away from where they are," said Abdi.
Pesticides found in San Diego's urban waterways, putting bees in danger
SAN DIEGO — Environment California, an organization aiming to make the world a greener, healthier place say pesticides in our urban waterways are putting bees in danger. Thursday morning, the group announced a new interactive map to showing surface water imidacloprid, a type of neonicotinoid pesticide linked to bee die-off, has been found in many urban waterways in California.
Voters push to take local redistricting from politicians
SAN DIEGO — California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to...
The San Diego real estate market is shifting, how do home prices compare to last year?
SAN DIEGO — There's been a dramatic shift in San Diego’s hot real estate market and according to a local mortgage lender, the dynamic is changing in favor of buyers. Chad Baker is a mortgage lender with Cross Country Mortgage. He said if a house in San Diego County is priced correctly, it’ll be sold in less than 21 days.
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
Mexican Independence Day celebrated at Barrio Logan's iconic Chicano Park
SAN DIEGO — The Mexican community is celebrating Mexican Independence Day. The community gathered at the iconic Chicano park - the heart of Barrio Logan, with music, traditional bright-colored dance outfits, food and much more. The event, organized by Union del Barrio, a political organization, was meant to celebrate...
'Escaramuzas' in San Diego keep Mexico's oldest equestrian tradition alive
SAN DIEGO — A group of young girls from Chula Vista and Bonita have continued a traditional Mexican equestrian sport here in San Diego. The sport is called Escaramuza Charreria and their team name is called El Lucero, it's an all women's horseback riding team that competes against other women's teams in Mexico.
San Diego chooses developer to redevelop sports arena site
SAN DIEGO — A majority of city council members agreed to enter into exclusive negotiations with Mayor Todd Gloria's selection to redevelop 48 acres of city-owned land that is currently home to the San Diego Sports Arena. The team behind the Midway Rising proposal, composed of lead developer, Zephyr...
Old downtown San Diego library will be used as homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO — The former Central Library in downtown San Diego will soon become a short-term shelter for people experiencing homelessness. The historic building's been vacant for nearly 10 years. You can see City of San Diego work vehicles outside the old library on E Street and 8th Avenue....
New contract for Sharp nurses after months of negotiations
SAN DIEGO — Nurses with Sharp HealthCare have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new three-year contract after three months of negotiations. “We’ve all been through so much during the last two-and-a-half years of this pandemic. We’re forever changed by that experience,” said Andrea Muir, vice president of Sharp Professional Nurses Network. “We let management know going in that this was not just another contract negotiation. We bargained a contract that recognizes our contributions and sacrifices during the pandemic, offers real solutions to RN turnover, and respects our need to speak up for our patients and the highest standards of care.”
Mayor Gloria marks expansion of 'Safe Parking' program to 24 hours
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Todd Gloria marked the expansion of one of the city’s "Safe Parking" lots to 24 hours a day Tuesday as part of his continued efforts to address homelessness and break down barriers standing in the way of unsheltered San Diegans accessing services.
Weekend Watch September 16-18 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has so many things to do every weekend. We curated a few events you may want to check out this weekend in America's Finest City!. 15th annual all-female surf series at Oceanside Pier. Live concerts, fitness classes, and speakers. Admission is free and you...
San Diego climate group sues city over lack of enforcement and unidentified funding for its Climate Action Plan
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria praised his Climate Action Plan and its goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 as long overdue and said that failing to act would have monumental impacts. "The financial cost and human consequences of inaction are almost unimaginable. We must act...
Celebrate the Season, Toast to Fall
SAN DIEGO — The first day of fall is just days away. Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some fall must-haves to celebrate the season. From ways to save time, money and make family mealtime easier to delicious autumn cocktails that will be a hit at any party, Paul helps us toast to fall.
El Cajon mayor voices frustration over San Diego County 'dumping a massive number of homeless people in El Cajon'
SAN DIEGO — El Cajon is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness arriving to the city and using hotel vouchers. Mayor Bill Wells said the police department reached out to every hotel and motel in the city over the weekend. That's when they learned about 1/5th of hotel rooms are being occupied by someone with a voucher.
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
OB Pier could be torn down and rebuilt, committee meeting Wednesday
SAN DIEGO — Many people were out enjoying the Ocean Beach Pier Tuesday, however its days could be numbered. The initial steps began Wednesday, as the city explores options to replace it and look over how much it could cost. "It’s the longest concrete pier and it's very important...
Extremely rare 'megamouth' shark sighting near San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Fishermen spotted two extremely rare megamouth sharks off the coast of San Diego. The sharks have only been seen a few hundred times throughout history. "We didn't really process the rarity of the situation until later on," said Val Costescu. Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang...
