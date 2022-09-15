Read full article on original website
Adella Oberndorfer
Adella Oberndorfer, 93 and a lifelong resident of Cheyenne County Nebraska, died on Friday evening, September 16, 2022 at Sidney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church northeast of Potter, NE with Pastor Ted Bourret officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul’s Cemetery. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing.
Disability Disaster Workshop coming to three Panhandle locations
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Disability Disaster Preparedness Workshop will be available to the entire Nebraskan Panhandle. On Oct. 6th, three different workshops will be available to the public. One at the Harms Center in Scottsbluff, another at WNCC in Sidney, and one in Alliance at WNCC. Each workshop is from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Crews from multiple states working to contain wildfire near Gering
GERING, Neb. — Several crews are still fighting the wildfire blazing near Gering. Officials said it's already burned 4,000 acres, and there's no word of any containment yet. Nebraska Game and Parks had to close the Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area as a result. The state emergency management agency...
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
Wildfire blazing through 'Wildcat Hills' in western Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — Another wildfire is burning in western Nebraska's Wildcat Hills on Tuesday. The flames are east of Gering, blazing down into Banner County. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries, but it's unclear if any homes are in the path. Troopers are asking people to stay...
Banner County fire contained to 70 percent after overnight rain
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Portions of the Panhandle remain under a haze of smoke as the 4,318 acre fire continues to burn. Officials who are responding to the wildfire about 15 miles southeast of Gering said they are optimistic after the rain from Thursday night reached the entire fire. Banner...
Sidney's annual Oktoberfest begins Sept. 30
SIDNEY – The City of Sidney will tap the keg at noon on Friday, Sept. 30 to mark the opening of the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. The annual fall celebration will feature free entertainment and live music Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 from school bands, choirs, and dance and cheer teams. There will be live music from the Denver & District Pipe Band & Dancers at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, Rascal Martinez at 4 p.m. Friday, Area 308 at 9 p.m. Friday, and the Hector Anchondo Band on Saturday at 9 p.m.
