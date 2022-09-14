EKU 3, FAMU 1 (25-17, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21) The points were roughly even, 62-61, as were the kills, 49-48. But the errors told another story. The Rattlers committed nine more miscues than Eastern Kentucky, and it was enough to settle the 3-1 victory for the opposition. The first and third...

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO