Tallahassee, FL

famuathletics.com

FAMU VB Drops Matches to EKU, USA

EKU 3, FAMU 1 (25-17, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21) The points were roughly even, 62-61, as were the kills, 49-48. But the errors told another story. The Rattlers committed nine more miscues than Eastern Kentucky, and it was enough to settle the 3-1 victory for the opposition. The first and third...
famuathletics.com

Rattlers’ Winning Streak Concludes in Jaguar Invitational

MOBILE, Ala. | The Florida A&M volleyball team saw its three-match winning spell come to an end in a 3-0 loss to Ole Miss Thursday (Sept. 15). Dominique Washington paced the Rattlers' offense with 11 kills, while Brooke Lynn Watts added eight. They continue their appearance in the Jaguar Invitational...
